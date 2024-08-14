Elon Musk’s AI model Grok-2 hits X with image generation capabilities
Up Next:
Not too long ago, Elon Musk hinted at an upgraded AI model coming to X users, and now, it is here. X Premium and Premium+ subscribers can now access two new models: Grok-2 and Grok-2 Mini.
The latest Grok AI model on X can now create images directly on the platform. xAI, Elon Musk’s AI venture, has announced that both Grok-2 and Grok-2 Mini are currently in beta for paying users on X.
Grok-2 and Grok-2 Mini are also set to power other new AI-driven features on X. These include advanced search capabilities, deeper insights into posts, and enhanced reply functions. Plus, xAI plans to roll out a preview of multimodal understanding, which will be a key part of the Grok experience on X.
As the US presidential election approaches, X might face mounting pressure to impose limits on these features. If this happens, though, it wouldn’t be the first time the company gets under the regulatory microscope; just recently, Elon Musk’s company was scrutinized by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC). The watchdog is particularly worried that European users' data could be used to train this new version of Grok.
Grok-2 and Grok-2 Mini are currently in beta for paying users on X
The latest Grok AI model on X can now create images directly on the platform. xAI, Elon Musk’s AI venture, has announced that both Grok-2 and Grok-2 Mini are currently in beta for paying users on X.
Grok-2 is our state-of-the-art AI assistant with advanced capabilities in both text and vision understanding, integrating real-time information from the X platform, accessible through the Grok tab in the X app.
– xAI, August 2024
Grok-2 and Grok-2 Mini are also set to power other new AI-driven features on X. These include advanced search capabilities, deeper insights into posts, and enhanced reply functions. Plus, xAI plans to roll out a preview of multimodal understanding, which will be a key part of the Grok experience on X.
Early images created by users show that Grok's new image generation feature is going wild with no filters on political figures. As a result, many users are jumping at the chance to make some provocative or playful content.
Grok 2.0 will do political illustrations and real people, while ChatGPT refuses.— Benjamin De Kraker @BenjaminDEKR) August 14, 2024
This instantly makes Grok 10x more fun...... pic.twitter.com/yDBJO0jWba
However, without any restrictions on image generation, Grok might quickly turn into a tool for spreading misinformation on X and beyond. It is also uncertain whether these AI-generated images come with any metadata to show they are not real.
As the US presidential election approaches, X might face mounting pressure to impose limits on these features. If this happens, though, it wouldn’t be the first time the company gets under the regulatory microscope; just recently, Elon Musk’s company was scrutinized by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC). The watchdog is particularly worried that European users' data could be used to train this new version of Grok.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: