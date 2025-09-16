Dust off your backups: iCloud is leaving the oldest iPhones behind

iPhones running iOS 10 and macs running macOS Sierra won't be able to access iCloud

iOS 26

iCloud services are a huge deal for Apple devices









Now, as a bare minimum, your iPhone needs to run iOS 11 and your Mac macOS High Sierra for you to be able to use iCloud services. iCloud services include iCloud Drive, iCloud Photos, iCloud Tabs, iMessage, the Keychain, and other features.

Are you still rocking an older iPhone that can’t update anymore? Yes, I still use one daily I keep one as a backup device Nope, I’ve moved on to newer models I can’t believe people still use those! Yes, I still use one daily 50% I keep one as a backup device 50% Nope, I’ve moved on to newer models 0% I can’t believe people still use those! 0%

Apple cannot support all iPhones ever released

But ending support for older devices is pretty understandable. I mean, Apple is one of the companies that supports its devices for quite some time, issuing updates to older devices for a long time. But, as you can imagine, the company can't just support your iPhone forever, as that would require way too much work, alongside what Apple's already doing for newer iPhones. And chances are, not a lot of people are rocking an iPhone 5 anyway.



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!



Recommended Stories

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!