Dust off your backups: iCloud is leaving the oldest iPhones behind
With iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe now official, Apple is cutting off iCloud access for devices stuck on iOS 10 and macOS Sierra.
iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe are now officially here after months of beta testing. The new OSes feature a huge redesign and lots of new features. And now, Apple is cutting people with some super-old OSes from accessing iCloud.
Apple is now pulling support for the older operating systems with the release of the new iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe. This is not surprising. Usually, around the time when major new operating systems are introduced, Apple cleans up its other services. iCloud now doesn't support some older OS versions.
As you can see, iCloud is important for keeping your documents online and syncing between your different Apple devices, your Photos, and even your passwords.
So, if your device is running these (frankly, somewhat seriously old) operating systems, you should update to newer versions if you want to keep your iCloud support. Of course, it may not be possible in all cases.
Luckily, if you're on a Mac, you can update to macOS High Sierra, as all hardware that supports macOS Sierra can do that.
In December 2024, Apple ended iCloud Backup support for phones running iOS 8 or earlier versions.
iPhones running iOS 10 and macs running macOS Sierra won't be able to access iCloud
The requirements for iCloud have been updated on its support page on September 15. The support page now includes the new operating systems from the 26 line. But that's not the only change. MacRumors spotted that the support page no longer includes iOS 10 and macOS Sierra from the platforms supporting iCloud.
iCloud services are a huge deal for Apple devices
Image Credit - PhoneArena
Now, as a bare minimum, your iPhone needs to run iOS 11 and your Mac macOS High Sierra for you to be able to use iCloud services. iCloud services include iCloud Drive, iCloud Photos, iCloud Tabs, iMessage, the Keychain, and other features.
For example, the iPhone 5 supports iOS 10 but no later iOS version, so the iPhone 5 cannot update. Basically, the iPhone 5, the iPhone 5c, and the iPad 4th gen can no longer access iCloud.
Apple cannot support all iPhones ever released
But ending support for older devices is pretty understandable. I mean, Apple is one of the companies that supports its devices for quite some time, issuing updates to older devices for a long time. But, as you can imagine, the company can't just support your iPhone forever, as that would require way too much work, alongside what Apple's already doing for newer iPhones. And chances are, not a lot of people are rocking an iPhone 5 anyway.
