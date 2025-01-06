Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!

Disney and Fubo to merge Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV, creating a new streaming giant

Disney and Fubo have reached an agreement to merge Hulu + Live TV with FuboTV. This will create a new entity that Disney owns 70 percent of, with Fubo taking up the remaining 30 percent. Once combined, the service will boast over six million subscribers, making it the second-biggest digital pay-TV provider behind YouTube TV.  

A new era of streaming: Disney and Fubo join forces

In a landmark move that could reshape the streaming landscape, Disney and Fubo have announced a merger between Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV. This strategic partnership will create a new streaming giant, with Disney holding a 70% stake and Fubo retaining the remaining 30%. The combined entity is poised to become a major player in the digital pay-TV market, boasting over six million subscribers and positioning itself as the second-largest provider, just behind YouTube TV.  

The merger will bring together two prominent streaming services, each with its own strengths and offerings. Hulu + Live TV is known for its extensive on-demand library and live television channels, while FuboTV has carved a niche for itself with its focus on sports content. The combined service is expected to offer a comprehensive package that caters to a wide range of viewers.  

The deal, however, only encompasses Hulu + Live TV and does not include the traditional Hulu subscription service. Both FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV will continue to operate as separate entities, but the combined business will be managed by Fubo. This arrangement allows both brands to maintain their distinct identities while benefiting from the fruits of the merger.  


One of the most exciting aspects of this partnership is the potential for a new live-streaming service dedicated exclusively to sports. Leveraging Disney's extensive contracts and broadcast networks like ABC and ESPN, this new service could offer a compelling proposition for sports fans. Additionally, Fubo plans to drop all legal claims against Disney regarding Venu Sports, a forthcoming sports-focused streaming service that has faced delays due to an antitrust suit brought forth by Fubo.  

The merger agreement also includes new distribution rights between Fubo and Disney, allowing Fubo to offer a bundle built around ESPN and ABC. Furthermore, Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery will pay Fubo $220 million, with Disney providing an additional $145 million loan.  

The merger is expected to be finalized within the next 12 to 18 months, pending regulatory approval. A clause in the contract stipulates that Disney will pay Fubo $130 million if the transaction fails to close for any reason.

This news could mean I'll have more streaming options to choose from, and hopefully, more affordable options as well. I'm also interested in seeing how this new sports-focused streaming service develops and what kind of content it will offer.
