Users can disable Night mode feature with iOS 15

Users can disable Night mode feature with iOS 150
Apple is just weeks away from releasing iOS 15 and one of the new features will allow a user to turn Night mode off. If you're not familiar with Night mode, it allows iPhone users to snap viewable photos even under low-light conditions. This feature is available with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 lines and automatically turns Night mode on in low-light environments.
With the iPhone 12 series, Night mode selfies are supported as are Night mode portraits. Because it allows you to take photos under low-light conditions, no one would want to turn off Night mode under normal circumstances. Still, some people just might want to have the ability to turn off Night mode and this is happening in iOS 15 according to 9to5Mac. With iOS 15 installed, go to Settings > Camera > Preserve Settings and you'll find a new toggle for Night mode.
Remember, this new feature is coming in iOS 15 which will be heading your way very soon.