Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries

By
Remember that Destiny mobile game that we told you about two years ago? It looks like that game is almost ready for primetime. Dubbed Destiny: Rising, the mobile game is developed by NetEase Games, not Bungie, but that’s certainly not the most surprising thing about this.

If you’re a Destiny fan, you’ll most likely be unpleasantly surprised to learn that Rising is in fact a gacha game. This means that in order to play the game with a better character, you’ll have to “pull” for it by spending the in-game currency, which can be acquired by simply playing the game or by purchasing with real money.

As far as the monetization system goes, Destiny: Rising is exactly like every other gacha game available on the market. Currently, you can’t spend any money in the game yet because it’s still in alpha stage, but all the systems are there for everyone to see.

The early preview of Destiny: Rising, also known as “closed alpha,” is available until December 5, for eligible players in the United States and Canada regions. Keep in mind that you’ll have to pre-register and meet the eligibility requirements for the closed alpha test.

If you’re lucky enough to, you’ll be notified via email that you’ve been chosen to participate in the Destiny: Rising closed alpha test, so you’ll be able to download and install the game. That said, here is what you can expect from the early preview of the game:

  • Prologue of the main story Campaign (We don't want to spoil the story just yet)
  • 11 different Lightbearers to add to your roster of playable characters
  • The Haven social space and Jiangshi Metro free roam Destination
  • 2 Haven Ops Strike Missions
  • 3 Public Events
  • Gauntlet, a 6-Player Raid-like Mode
  • All-new Game Modes that include Morgran’s Prey, The Realm of the IX, Legacy, and Shifting Gates.
  • Casual Activities to partake in between missions and more to discover

As per NetEase’s statement, the primary focus for this closed alpha test is optimizing the core PvE experience. It’s also important to mention that Destiny: Rising supports several types of controllers, including Xbox Wireless, DualSense Wireless, and DualShock 4 Wireless.

All the controllers mentioned above are compatible with the game on either Android or Apple devices. On top of that, many mobile gaming controllers are compatible with Destiny: Rising too, such as the Backbone.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

