Deezer can now find the song you are humming
We often talk about Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Spotify, but that's because these are the most widely used music streaming platforms. However, even they can't recognize the song you are humming. But do you know which streaming platform can? Well, the answer is Deezer.
Yes, as the company announced in a press release, its platform now has a new in-app humming feature — part of Deezer's SongCatcher functionality — that lets you identify the melody stuck in your head. All you need to do is just hum, sing, or whistle parts of the song you want to find, and the app will find it for you and let you add it to your playlists.
To use the new humming feature, open the Deezer app, press the "Search" tab, and tap on the SongCatcher button — the blue-green field with the "What's this song?" question. By default, the app will try to recognize the song playing around you, but with a press of a button, you can choose to find the track you are humming instead.
However, since this is a completely new feature, you might experience some issues with it, like, for example, not recognizing the song you are humming. But as Deezer's VP Core Product Alexandra Leloup stated, the company will continue to improve the algorithm, and the feature will become faster and more accurate with time.
The new feature also works with Deezer Free, so next time you have a song stuck in your head, you can just download and use Deezer to find it for you. Or, you can just use the built-in searching feature in the Google app. Just tap on the microphone for voice search, press the "Search a song" button, and start humming.
