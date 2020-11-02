Dark mode for the Facebook app is now being tested publicly
It was obvious that a dark mode would follow on the Facebook mobile app, after it was finally applied to Facebook on desktop in all regions. Now, the news of Facebook testing the new feature was publicly shared on Twitter, so we know that it's coming soon (via Engadget).
Facebook is publicly testing Dark Mode!— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 30, 2020
You asked it, I chatted with Facebook’s @alexvoica about it and here’s a video made in collaboration with Facebook! pic.twitter.com/TGjdTXDxoP
The video demonstration shared on Twitter by tech blogger Jane Manchun Wong shows that like dark mode on YouTube, dark mode on Facebook won't feature pitch black as a primary color, which may upset AMOLED users. Facebook Messenger, however, seems to be planned to feature a solid black background, similarly to how Instagram's dark mode is.
In any case, it's great to see that dark mode is finally coming to the Facebook app, but we're yet to know exactly when.