iOS Android Apps

Dark mode for the Facebook app is now being tested publicly

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Nov 02, 2020, 5:24 AM
Dark mode for the Facebook app is now being tested publicly
Even though many were unhappy with the visual changes made to Facebook on desktop this year, likely many more rejoiced that the most popular social network finally started looking into modernizing itself visually, in order to appeal to younger users. And among the most sought-after features for "modern" apps is undoubtedly the so-called dark mode.

Many apps on both Android and iOS come with a dark mode, which essentially changes their primary colors from bright ones, to black or grey. It's easier on the eyes, and only makes sense to have this feature on all apps and smartphone operating systems in general.

It was obvious that a dark mode would follow on the Facebook mobile app, after it was finally applied to Facebook on desktop in all regions. Now, the news of Facebook testing the new feature was publicly shared on Twitter, so we know that it's coming soon (via Engadget).



The video demonstration shared on Twitter by tech blogger Jane Manchun Wong shows that like dark mode on YouTube, dark mode on Facebook won't feature pitch black as a primary color, which may upset AMOLED users. Facebook Messenger, however, seems to be planned to feature a solid black background, similarly to how Instagram's dark mode is.

In any case, it's great to see that dark mode is finally coming to the Facebook app, but we're yet to know exactly when.

