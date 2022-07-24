Could Apple and Samsung bring ads to your iPhone and Android or make you subscribe to it?

What if your iPhone or Android phone, which you've already paid in full, also showed you ads throughout the system?





Online advertising has turned into the backbone of today's Internet because it quite literally helps to keep websites alive. They're businesses, after all! Online advertising includes product listing ads, display ads, demand-side platform ads, affiliate ads, native ads, social media ads, video ads, and email ads. You see them when you're trying to book a holiday, and you see them on YouTube (they are the reason YouTube is free).



Of course, today, we've replaced most websites with their dedicated apps, so we can easily access them on our smartphones. With that, ads have also made their way into the apps we use. It could be Facebook and Instagram trying to sell you a new pair of Nikes or your favorite game trying to get you to download another game - it's all ad space that other businesses buy and use to flourish…



To summarize: Websites with ads - normal; apps with ads - also normal; TV channels with ads - duh!; YouTube ads - sure.

But what if your iPhone or Android phone, which you've already paid in full, also showed you ads throughout the system? Yes, that's a thing! Oh, and yes, it's already been happening for years. But will it reach your phone?



Let's see…

Android phones with ads exist and they can be annoying: Samsung, Redmi, Poco, Realme...





Of course, today, we've replaced most websites with their dedicated apps, so we can easily access them on our smartphones. With that, ads have also made their way into the apps we use. It could be Facebook and Instagram trying to sell you a new pair of Nikes or your favorite game trying to get you to download another game - it's all ad space that other businesses buy and use to flourish…But what if your iPhone or Android phone, which you've already paid in full, also showed you ads throughout the system? Yes, that's a thing! Oh, and yes, it's already been happening for years. But will it reach your phone?



