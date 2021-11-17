Notification Center

iOS Apple Games

Coming soon: Disney Melee Mania, an Apple Arcade game featuring Disney and Pixar characters

Rado Minkov
By
0
Coming soon: Disney Melee Mania, an Apple Arcade game featuring Disney and Pixar characters
Disney has announced Disney Melee Mania, an Apple Arcade battle arena game featuring familiar characters such as Elsa from Frozen, Wreck-It Ralph, Moana, Mickey Mouse, Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story and more.


After a player chooses their character out of a roster of 12, they'll square off against other players online in three-on-three matches, earning rewards and raising through the rankings.

The game will also come with a mode called "5-Minute Melees" for those looking to just jump in for a quick battle, as well as regular events, offering players the opportunity to win one-off prizes.

We're yet to know the game's official launch date, but willing players can choose to be notified of its availability by looking up the game in the App Store on their iPhone or iPad.

Apple Arcade is a paid game subscription service that offers unlimited access to over 200 titles for the price of $4.99 per month. New users can take advantage of a month-long free trial, while three months for free are also available with any iPhone and iPad purchase too.

