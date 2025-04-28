CMF by Nothing drops three new ANC earbuds - big sound, tiny price

CMF has announced the CMF Buds 2, the CMF Buds 2 Plus, and the Buds 2a. All three models are budget-friendly, with the Buds 2 Plus being the most expensive one of the trio.











All three models feature distinct, timeless colors, simple and elegant. In terms of design, we're seeing a recognizable design language and simplicity, matching their proposition: the essentials, with style.







The prices of the three are as follows:

CMF Buds 2 - £39 / ₹2,699 / €49

CMF Buds 2 Plus - £49 / ₹3,299 / €59

CMF Buds 2a - £29 / ₹2,199 / €39