CMF by Nothing drops three new ANC earbuds - big sound, tiny price
CMF, the more affordable sub-brand by Nothing, has announced today a new entry to the budget-friendly market, the CMF Phone 2 Pro. Alongside the promising phone, the company has also unveiled a trio of affordable earbuds that will be hitting the shelves on Tuesday, May 6.
The CMF Buds 2 Plus, on the other hand, are a bit more prepped up for those of you who like a budget set of earbuds but with an even better audio experience. These are the earbuds that are the most expensive of the trio. Featuring Hi-Res LDAC, hearing compensation, and full EQ customization, they offer a rich, balanced sound that you can tailor to your specific preferences.
All three of these earbuds and the Phone 2 Pro will be available for purchase from nothing.tech, Amazon, and other retail partners of the company. Pre-orders start today, and general availability is scheduled for May 6.
The prices of the three are as follows:
The budget-friendly earbuds market is very competitive with lots of models by reputable audio brands to choose from. The competition includes models by Sony, Soundcore, JBL and other companies, and is fairly tough. Let's see how well the new earbuds by CMF by Nothing will fare!
CMF has announced the CMF Buds 2, the CMF Buds 2 Plus, and the Buds 2a. All three models are budget-friendly, with the Buds 2 Plus being the most expensive one of the trio.
All three models feature distinct, timeless colors, simple and elegant. In terms of design, we're seeing a recognizable design language and simplicity, matching their proposition: the essentials, with style.
The CMF Buds 2 is a versatile set of earbuds. They are geared towards every day, more casual use and comfort. They feature a balanced sound with Dirac Optea tuning, 46dB hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, and even come with a Spatial Audio effect for an immersive listening experience.
Accompanying the two earbud models, we have a third one, an even more affordable one: the CMF Buds 2a. Those are the entry-level option, offering clear sound and a lightweight design. They are basically bringing the essentials: high-quality audio with 42dB ANC, a 12.4mm bio-fibre driver, and deep bass.
- CMF Buds 2 - £39 / ₹2,699 / €49
- CMF Buds 2 Plus - £49 / ₹3,299 / €59
- CMF Buds 2a - £29 / ₹2,199 / €39
