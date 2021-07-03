Get massive cloud space at 75% off! One-time 4th of July deal from pCloud

This story is sponsored by pCloud. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way! Disclaimer













pCloud is a secure and easy-to-use file sharing and cloud storage service that lets you store up to 10GB for free, offers lifetime plans for up to 2TB and generally will make storing files easier than most of the competition.

Try it out for free: create an accound, get 10 GB of storage





How much storage can you get on pCloud’s plans? Well, good news — you’ve got two options. A whopping 500 GB or a gargantuan 2 TB. And, as we said earlier, these are available for one-time purchase — pay once, keep the storage for life.



pCloud is holding a special promo sale for the 4th of July! You get 75% off on its lifetime storage plans! This means you can get a lifetime 2 TB of cloud storage, which works across all your devices, for one payment of $245. Follow the link below to get the special promo deal:



Special Promo: $980 $245 for 2 TB of cloud storage (lifetime) Get the deal here!

The mobile pCloud app can automatically backup the photos and videos you take with your phone. Now that Google stopped the free infinite storage for Photos, everyone is shuffling to find an alternative. And pCloud is definitely among these alternatives.

Nowadays having a cloud service is pretty much a given. Photos, videos, important files, and entire system backups live on your cloud. Usually, you pay a monthly fee, and as time goes by, you need to upgrade to a more expensive plan with more storage.How about just getting a massive cloud storage plan for a one-time payment? Well… here’s pCloud!It works across multiple devices — you can have it on your Android phone or tablet, iPhone, iPad, Mac or PC. What’s even better — if you install the pCloud app on your computer (Mac or Windows), it can act as a natural extension to your storage. Anything you put in the pCloud folder will be backed up to the cloud and will be intelligently deleted off your PC when storage needs to be freed. When you need your files again, they will be auto-downloaded.