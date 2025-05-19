Apple might allow certain iPhone users replace Siri as their default assistant

Many iPhone users are not fond of Siri. Even though Apple created the virtual personal assistant when it launched Siri with the iPhone 4s in 2011, Apple soon lost the lead to Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa. Luckily, if you have an iPhone that runs Apple Intelligence , if you ask Siri a question it can't answer, the virtual assistant will ask if you want ChatGPT to answer or if you would prefer to search the web.





Apple Intelligence , you can still ask Even if you don't have an iPhone with, you can still ask Google to help if Siri can't answer a query to your satisfaction. For example, let's say that you want to know the release date of the first iPhone. Ask Siri the question, and she responds with a trio of excerpts from websites, although all you wanted was a date. So you can tap the "Search Google" chip, and it will show the release date of June 29, 2007.









Since Apple's actions would be in response to the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) legislation, only those iPhone users in EU countries would have this option. But as we pointed out above, one doesn't have to make an alternative assistant a default choice in order to use it. Personally, when it comes to information I need to satisfy my own curiosity or to win a bet, I find the Large Language Models like the aforementioned ChatGPT and Gemini to provide better responses than Siri.









Eventually, iPhone users in the EU may also see a listing for them to choose a default virtual assistant.

