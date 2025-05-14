Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon

Yup, it's AI that's in the focus once again!

Verizon 5G
Verizon logo on a phone.
Nothing is static and Verizon is preparing to shift its 5G strategy soon.

After years of deploying midband C-band spectrum across its network, the company is moving from infrastructure buildout to enhancing and expanding 5G capabilities.

According to Lynn Cox, Verizon's Senior Vice President and Chief Network Officer, the core work of modifying existing cell towers will be largely complete within the next 18 months. Once that's done, Verizon plans to focus on unlocking new features and services powered by 5G.

The C-band spectrum is considered midband, sitting between low- and high-band frequencies. It offers a balance of speed and coverage, making it well suited for reliable 5G service in cities and suburbs. Verizon spent more than $50 billion to acquire these airwaves in a 2021 auction and has since been working with equipment providers like Ericsson and Samsung to roll out the technology.



The results have been substantial, with noticeable improvements in 5G performance. One major use of this spectrum is fixed wireless access, or FWA, which provides high-speed home internet over the 5G network instead of through traditional fiber or cable lines.

As the network build nears completion, Verizon's next step is to make the 5G network smarter and more capable. Cox explained that the company will integrate technologies like artificial intelligence, RedCap, MIMO, and private networking to improve customer experience and efficiency.

RedCap, short for Reduced Capability, is a version of 5G designed for devices like sensors and wearables that don't need full-speed connectivity. It uses less power and supports simpler devices, which is ideal for many industrial and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. MIMO, or Multiple Input Multiple Output, is a technology that uses several antennas to boost data speeds and improve reliability for mobile users.

AI is another priority for Verizon – as it is for literally every other company out there these days. The company recently launched a service called AI Connect, which supports edge computing by providing power, space, and cooling for demanding AI workloads. Cox said achieving high capacity and low latency is essential for real-time AI applications, and Verizon is investing accordingly.

Recommended Stories
Verizon will also continue developing FWA, particularly for apartment buildings, by using millimeter wave spectrum to deliver faster and more consistent performance. In addition, the company is expanding new offerings like network slicing, which allows parts of the 5G network to be customized for different needs, and private wireless networks for enterprise use.

Verizon is preparing to enter a new phase focused on advanced services and broader 5G applications and I hope that translates to an even better service in 2026.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
