Carl Pei confirms when to expect the Nothing Phone (3), and it might be sooner than you think

To put that into perspective, the Nothing Phone (1) launched in July 2022 and the Nothing Phone (2) followed in July 2023. While Nothing skipped a proper flagship release earlier this year in favor of launching the Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, it now looks like the company didn’t actually abandon its annual release rhythm. The only difference this time is that we’re hearing about it later than usual.Right now, there’s no official info about what thewill offer in terms of design or hardware. No specs have leaked, no teaser videos have surfaced, and there hasn’t been a single glimpse of the phone itself. That might feel a bit strange, especially since Nothing typically starts dropping cryptic hints months in advance. But with a possible July launch, it’s likely that the first previews will start rolling out in May or early June.While we wait, Nothing has been busy pushing its latest midrange entries. The Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro are already out, and the CMF Phone (2) Pro is expected to drop soon. With so many budget-friendly options on the table, the upcomingwill have to bring something a bit more ambitious to justify its place in the lineup.