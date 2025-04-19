Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Carl Pei confirms when to expect the Nothing Phone (3), and it might be sooner than you think

By
2comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Release dates Nothing
Image of a man holding up the Nothing Phone (2) showing its LED lights in the back
Referential image of the Nothing Phone (2). | Image credit — PhoneArena

The Nothing Phone (3) is officially on the way. Carl Pei, the company’s founder and CEO, confirmed during an AMA session on X that the next numbered flagship will arrive sometime between July and September. That means it’s sticking to the company’s usual summer schedule, even if things looked a little uncertain earlier this year.


To put that into perspective, the Nothing Phone (1) launched in July 2022 and the Nothing Phone (2) followed in July 2023. While Nothing skipped a proper flagship release earlier this year in favor of launching the Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, it now looks like the company didn’t actually abandon its annual release rhythm. The only difference this time is that we’re hearing about it later than usual.

Right now, there’s no official info about what the Nothing Phone (3) will offer in terms of design or hardware. No specs have leaked, no teaser videos have surfaced, and there hasn’t been a single glimpse of the phone itself. That might feel a bit strange, especially since Nothing typically starts dropping cryptic hints months in advance. But with a possible July launch, it’s likely that the first previews will start rolling out in May or early June.

While we wait, Nothing has been busy pushing its latest midrange entries. The Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro are already out, and the CMF Phone (2) Pro is expected to drop soon. With so many budget-friendly options on the table, the upcoming Nothing Phone (3) will have to bring something a bit more ambitious to justify its place in the lineup.

Looking back, the Nothing Phone (2) offered a solid step up from the first model. It had a cleaner software experience, improved battery life, and more refined hardware. But it still had trouble going head-to-head with traditional flagships from bigger brands. If the Nothing Phone (3) can push the performance envelope a bit further while keeping its price competitive, it could finally be the one that turns heads outside the tech enthusiast bubble.

Then again, with the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro already making waves in the midrange space, the Nothing Phone (3) has its work cut out for it. Carl Pei and the team will need to deliver something that feels like a true upgrade, not just another cool-looking phone with LEDs.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless