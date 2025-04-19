Carl Pei confirms when to expect the Nothing Phone (3), and it might be sooner than you think
Up Next:
Referential image of the Nothing Phone (2). | Image credit — PhoneArena
The Nothing Phone (3) is officially on the way. Carl Pei, the company’s founder and CEO, confirmed during an AMA session on X that the next numbered flagship will arrive sometime between July and September. That means it’s sticking to the company’s usual summer schedule, even if things looked a little uncertain earlier this year.
Q3— Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 18, 2025
To put that into perspective, the Nothing Phone (1) launched in July 2022 and the Nothing Phone (2) followed in July 2023. While Nothing skipped a proper flagship release earlier this year in favor of launching the Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, it now looks like the company didn’t actually abandon its annual release rhythm. The only difference this time is that we’re hearing about it later than usual.
While we wait, Nothing has been busy pushing its latest midrange entries. The Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro are already out, and the CMF Phone (2) Pro is expected to drop soon. With so many budget-friendly options on the table, the upcoming Nothing Phone (3) will have to bring something a bit more ambitious to justify its place in the lineup.
Right now, there’s no official info about what the Nothing Phone (3) will offer in terms of design or hardware. No specs have leaked, no teaser videos have surfaced, and there hasn’t been a single glimpse of the phone itself. That might feel a bit strange, especially since Nothing typically starts dropping cryptic hints months in advance. But with a possible July launch, it’s likely that the first previews will start rolling out in May or early June.
Looking back, the Nothing Phone (2) offered a solid step up from the first model. It had a cleaner software experience, improved battery life, and more refined hardware. But it still had trouble going head-to-head with traditional flagships from bigger brands. If the Nothing Phone (3) can push the performance envelope a bit further while keeping its price competitive, it could finally be the one that turns heads outside the tech enthusiast bubble.
Then again, with the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro already making waves in the midrange space, the Nothing Phone (3) has its work cut out for it. Carl Pei and the team will need to deliver something that feels like a true upgrade, not just another cool-looking phone with LEDs.
Things that are NOT allowed: