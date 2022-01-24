Can’t open certain sites with T-Mobile? This may be why



How to fix the OpenDNS error on T-Mobile

If you are affected by the OpenDNS error, contact T-Mobile support and ask them to disable Web Guard. You can also turn off Web Guard via the app or through My T-Mobile. If FamilyMode is enabled, you will need to enter the FamilyMode section.



It is worth mentioning that it is highly unlikely that T-Mobile is actively enabling Web Guard for its customers. The presumption is that some T-Mobile customers already had Web Guard enabled, and it is only now, because of the upgrade, that they have noticed that.



If you are a T-Mobile customer and receive an OpenDNS error when you try to visit a website while on 4G/5G, you are not the only one with such a problem. Many T-Mobile customers have recently reported receiving the error when visiting certain sites, and Web Guard, T-Mobile's filtering tool, may be to blame.According to a trusted source of, T-Mobile has recently upgraded the security of its Web Guard filtering system. Web Guard now supports HTTPS, which is a more secure way to access the internet, and from the penDNS error, it looks like T-Mobile has also implemented OpenDNS filtering, which provides protection from phishing and other malicious threats. This security upgrade may be the reason why T-Mobile's Web Guard has begun blocking certain apps and websites, like the YouTube app and Apple's website.T-Mobile has also updated its internal Web Guard information page to show the levels of filtering. Here is a table that shows what types of content categories are being blocked by T-Mobile's Web Guard: