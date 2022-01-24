Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
T-Mobile

Can’t open certain sites with T-Mobile? This may be why

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Can’t open certain sites with T-Mobile? This may be why
If you are a T-Mobile customer and receive an OpenDNS error when you try to visit a website while on 4G/5G, you are not the only one with such a problem. Many T-Mobile customers have recently reported receiving the error when visiting certain sites, and Web Guard, T-Mobile's filtering tool, may be to blame.

According to a trusted source of The T-Mo Report, T-Mobile has recently upgraded the security of its Web Guard filtering system. Web Guard now supports HTTPS, which is a more secure way to access the internet, and from the penDNS error, it looks like T-Mobile has also implemented OpenDNS filtering, which provides protection from phishing and other malicious threats. This security upgrade may be the reason why T-Mobile's Web Guard has begun blocking certain apps and websites, like the YouTube app and Apple's website.

T-Mobile has also updated its internal Web Guard information page to show the levels of filtering. Here is a table that shows what types of content categories are being blocked by T-Mobile's Web Guard:

How to fix the OpenDNS error on T-Mobile


If you are affected by the OpenDNS error, contact T-Mobile support and ask them to disable Web Guard. You can also turn off Web Guard via the app or through My T-Mobile. If FamilyMode is enabled, you will need to enter the FamilyMode section.

It is worth mentioning that it is highly unlikely that T-Mobile is actively enabling Web Guard for its customers. The presumption is that some T-Mobile customers already had Web Guard enabled, and it is only now, because of the upgrade, that they have noticed that.

Web Guard is a free service accessible to T-Mobile customers. Based on three levels of filtering, it will block inappropriate or adult content from being seen or accessed.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Get a pair of Sony noise canceling headphones at half price right now!
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Get a pair of Sony noise canceling headphones at half price right now!
-48%
AirPods Pro and AirPods (2nd-gen) get amazing discounts for a limited time
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
AirPods Pro and AirPods (2nd-gen) get amazing discounts for a limited time
Freshly leaked list reveals Xiaomi’s alleged upcoming phones in 2022
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Freshly leaked list reveals Xiaomi’s alleged upcoming phones in 2022
Samsung Unpacked 2022 invitation leak pegs the Galaxy S22 event date and start time
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung Unpacked 2022 invitation leak pegs the Galaxy S22 event date and start time
Samsung gearing up to officially announce the Galaxy Home Mini 2
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung gearing up to officially announce the Galaxy Home Mini 2
Apple to use Chinese BOE displays in flagship iPhone 15 models
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Apple to use Chinese BOE displays in flagship iPhone 15 models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless