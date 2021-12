Noise-cancelling earbuds for less than $50? Ugreen HiTune X6

Advertorial by Ugreen: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!





The Ugreen HiTune X6 are available now at the special price of $45.99 — make sure you use our discount code for a great gift, either for yourself or a loved one!

Wireless earbuds are awesome, but they absolutely do not need to cost an arm and a leg. Thankfully, the Ugreen HiTune X6 are here — budget noise-cancelling wireless earbuds that deliver in sound, battery life, and comfort at a very reasonable price!The HiTune X6s are a natural evolution of the X5s — Ugreen is on a mission to disrupt the wireless earbud market by constantly tweaking, improving, and bringing you all the core features you might want, for as low a price as possible.Their MSRP is, but make sure to take advantage of our promo code active throughout December, as they will drop well below $50!With a focus on improving the sound quality of the X6, Ugreen designed new 10 mm drivers powered by a diamond-like carbon moving coil. The goal was to improve sound detail, enhance the low end, and give the top end a crisp clarity.In the design department, Ugreen chose to go for a matte metallic finish instead of glossy, in order to reduce grease smudging and keep the earphones looking pristine. They are tiny and light, designed to sit flush in the ear and feel comfortable for hours at a time.The HiTune X6 has active noise cancelling that can lower external noises by up to -35 dB. Combined with the earbuds’ natural noise suppression, it literally shuts the outside world out. Thanks to a total of 6 MEMS microphones on board, noise cancellation is also applied to your phone calls, delivering a clear voice with the background hum and drum suppressed.What about latency? The HiTune X6 has a special Gaming Mode, which dials the latency down to the low-low 50 ms, making sounds come through almost instantly — certainly fast enough for your brain to not register the difference between on-screen action and the accompanying audio.With all of these features, the HiTune X6s can also last for quite a while. The buds themselves offer 6 hours of playback, however, combined with the charging case — you can go for 26 hours total on a single charge.