Noise-cancelling earbuds for less than $50? Ugreen HiTune X6

Noise-cancelling earbuds for less than $50? Ugreen HiTune X60
Wireless earbuds are awesome, but they absolutely do not need to cost an arm and a leg. Thankfully, the Ugreen HiTune X6 are here — budget noise-cancelling wireless earbuds that deliver in sound, battery life, and comfort at a very reasonable price!
Their MSRP is $69.99, but make sure to take advantage of our promo code active throughout December, as they will drop well below $50!
With a focus on improving the sound quality of the X6, Ugreen designed new 10 mm drivers powered by a diamond-like carbon moving coil. The goal was to improve sound detail, enhance the low end, and give the top end a crisp clarity.
In the design department, Ugreen chose to go for a matte metallic finish instead of glossy, in order to reduce grease smudging and keep the earphones looking pristine. They are tiny and light, designed to sit flush in the ear and feel comfortable for hours at a time.
What about latency? The HiTune X6 has a special Gaming Mode, which dials the latency down to the low-low 50 ms, making sounds come through almost instantly — certainly fast enough for your brain to not register the difference between on-screen action and the accompanying audio.
With all of these features, the HiTune X6s can also last for quite a while. The buds themselves offer 6 hours of playback, however, combined with the charging case — you can go for 26 hours total on a single charge.