You can still save $200 on the exceptional Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker; grab one from Amazon now

Just like earbuds and headphones, high-end Bluetooth speakers come with hefty price tags. This is why we are extremely thrilled to let you know that the incredible Bose S1 Pro is still on sale on Amazon with a sweet 29% discount. If you convert the percentage into cash, you will see that you will save $200 if you capitalize on this deal and grab a Bose S1 Pro today. Also, you will have the opportunity to get a Bose S1 Pro at its lowest price ever.

Bose S1 Pro: Save $200!

Get the awesome Bose S1 Pro from Amazon and save $200 in the process. This is an amazing speaker with clear and balanced sound, perfect for big gatherings.
$200 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


However, if you think that we are talking about just another Bluetooth speaker, you are wrong. In fact, the correct term for the Bose S1 Pro is not a Bluetooth speaker but a portable Public Address System. All this means that the Bose S1 Pro is really, really loud, which makes it perfect for big gatherings.

It also sports inputs for a microphone or musical instrument, which means you can freely plug in a guitar or a microphone and start showing off your musical talents. Furthermore, since it's Bose we are talking about here, the Bose S1 Pro offers a clear and balanced sound. In other words, your jams will sound phenomenal on this one.

Now, let's talk about battery life. According to Bose, its Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker offers up to 11 hours of listening time on a single charge. That said, remember that the battery life depends on how loudly you're blasting your songs. So, if you've cranked the volume up to eleven, don't expect that battery to last you that long.

The Bose S1 Pro is an amazing Bluetooth speaker/ portable Public Address System. It's loud, packs an awesome sound, and the best thing is it can now be yours for $200 less. So, what are you waiting for? Go and grab one at a discount while you can!

