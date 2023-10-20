The phenomenal Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones dive in price once again on Amazon UK

Bose QuietComfort 45 in Triple Black: Now £85 OFF on Amazon UK! Get the incredible Bose QuietComfort 45 in Triple Black from Amazon UK and save £85 in the process. The headphones have amazing sound and ANC and are totally worth it. £85 off (27%) Buy at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are among the best wireless headphones you can spend your money on. They deliver incredible sound, not that you expect any less from a pair of Bose headphones. However, if you don't like how these bad boys sound out of the box, their Bose Music companion app packs an EQ feature, allowing you to adjust the audio of your headphones entirely to your liking.Additionally, the Bose QuietComfort 45 come with amazing active noise cancellation capable of muting the whole world, so you can listen to your favorite songs in peace. However, we should also mention that the ANC cannot be turned off. That said, you can switch between it and the headphone's Aware Mode, which basically does the complete opposite of what the ANC does.Nevertheless, even with ANC turned on, the Bose QuietComfort 45 have amazing battery life. Bose claims that its QuietComfort 45 deliver up to 22 hours of listening time on a single charge. Furthermore, just a 15-minute charge will grant you 3 hours of playback. But even if the battery decides to suddenly die on you, you can just plug the included AUX cable inside your Bose QuietComfort 45 and continue blasting your songs.The Bose QuietComfort 45 are indeed a true bargain. They are proper high-end headphones that even feature an AUX port. And right now, these awesome cans can be yours for less, which makes them even more irresistible. So, stop dilly-dallying and snatch a pair from Amazon UK while you can.