Those who work from home might save money using Boost Mobile's new $10/$15 per month plans

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
Oct 22, 2020, 12:45 AM
Those who work from home might save money using Boost Mobile's new $10/$15 per month plans
With the U.S. economy still shattered because of COVID-19, many families have had to cut back on certain expenses. For most people, that would include skipping the purchase of a new $1,000 phone or switching to a lower-priced carrier. Sure, there might be some people who would rather put an iPhone 12 Pro in their pocket instead of food on the table for their family but those people are in the minority.

If you need to cut some corners, we can tell you that Boost Mobile has announced promo plans that start at $10 per month for a limited time only. The plans are available until the end of this year and run for three months. Here are the details. For $10 a month you get unlimited talk and text along with 2GB of 4G LTE data, and use of a Mobile Hotspot. For $15 a month, you get that same unlimited talk and text, Mobile Hotspot, and 4GB of 4G LTE data. There is a caveat: you must bring your own phone to take advantage of this deal. After three months, the $10 plan drops to 1GB of 4G LTE data and the $15 plan offers 2GB of 4G LTE data.


If you're wondering if there is actually a use for such plans, the answer is yes, especially when it comes to the current pandemic. If you're stuck at home because of the virus, you might be able to save a decent amount of change if you have a Wi-Fi setup at home. And even when the amount of LTE data is reduced after 3 months, as long as you are relying on Wi-Fi for the vast majority of the data you need, you'll still find some use for these plans.

