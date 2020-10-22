Those who work from home might save money using Boost Mobile's new $10/$15 per month plans
With the U.S. economy still shattered because of COVID-19, many families have had to cut back on certain expenses. For most people, that would include skipping the purchase of a new $1,000 phone or switching to a lower-priced carrier. Sure, there might be some people who would rather put an iPhone 12 Pro in their pocket instead of food on the table for their family but those people are in the minority.
If you're wondering if there is actually a use for such plans, the answer is yes, especially when it comes to the current pandemic. If you're stuck at home because of the virus, you might be able to save a decent amount of change if you have a Wi-Fi setup at home. And even when the amount of LTE data is reduced after 3 months, as long as you are relying on Wi-Fi for the vast majority of the data you need, you'll still find some use for these plans.