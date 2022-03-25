Google will soon allow you to book a healthcare appointment using search

Google announced today that it is making it easier and faster to find appointments for healthcare providers. A new feature will allow users to check the availability of appointment openings at certain medical facilities and book an appointment. Google says that it is in the early stages of rolling out this feature and is working with its partners which include quick care provider MinuteClinic at CVS.





Google says, "We hope to expand features, functionality and our network of partners so we can make it easier for people to get the care they need." Imagine how fast and easy it will be to use your phone to look up MinuteClinic in your city and tap on the Appointments tab. That will bring up a list of appointments available for certain conditions that you can book immediately from the display.





Today is Google's second annual Health event that it calls The Check Up . Teams from Search, YouTube, Fitbit, Care Studio, Health AI, Cloud and Advanced Technologies and Projects will be making presentations about their latest healthcare initiatives. For example, starting this week in Japan, Brazil, and India, YouTube is adding health source information panels on videos to help viewers differentiate between real factual medical information and made-up phony misinformation that you see on social media.





Also involved is the Fitbit team. During today's event, Fitbit co-founder James Park explained how wearable devices can help those with chronic conditions including heart problems such as atrial fibrillation (AFib). A study conducted by Fitbit has been able to identify undiagnosed AFib 98% of the time.





Google has submitted its algorithm to the FDA for review and going out on a limb here, we would imagine that this algorithm could end up on a Fitbit wearable helping ordinary consumers learn whether they have AFib. This algorithm also could make its way to Wear OS in the future.





So if you're fed up playing phone tag with your doctor's office, or are not feeling well enough to sit on hold and listen to muzak so bad that even elevators can't stand hearing these tunes, relief is on the way from Google.

