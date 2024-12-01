Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
The Black Friday Phone Deals are here
Grab excellent deals on the best phones while they last!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Bluesky cracks down on impersonators with new verification and policy updates

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
An image of a smartphone displaying the Bluesky app

Bluesky, the social media platform that has been taking off lately in spite of its slow beginnings, is now taking a stronger stance against impersonation. The company recently announced that it will be removing accounts that pretend to be other people or try to grab usernames they shouldn't have. This comes after research showed that many of the most-followed accounts on Bluesky had fake copies, which is a problem because Bluesky doesn't have a simple way to verify who's really who.


A screenshot of the Bluesky Safety post detailing the new impersonation policy
Image credit — Bluesky Safety account

 

You can prove who you are on Bluesky, but it's not as easy as just buying a checkmark like on some other platforms. You have to link your account to a website you own, which most people don't do. Bluesky is working with famous people and companies to help them verify their accounts.


As one report explains, one of the tricky consequences is that when someone verifies their account, their old username becomes available again, which can be confusing. To stop people from pretending to be others, Bluesky is making accounts that are meant to be parodies or fan accounts say so very clearly. If they don't, they could be removed.


They're also stopping people from quickly changing their identity to avoid being banned. Bluesky is looking into other ways to make it easier to see who's real and who's not, but they haven't said exactly what those will be yet.


Why all this matters? Well, without a way to know who's really who, it's easy for people to spread false information or trick others. These are issues that are rampant in other social media platforms such as X and even Threads. And now, with Bluesky seeing such exponential growth, it would be smart to nip this in the bud now, before it becomes too much of a monumental task.


It will be interesting to see how these changes will affect Bluesky users and how they use the platform. Maybe it will become a place where people feel more confident that they know who they're talking to. One concern is how these changes might affect people who want to stay anonymous online. Sometimes people need to hide their real identity for safety or other reasons. I hope Bluesky finds a way to balance the need to stop impersonation with the need to protect people's privacy.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Save $350 on this 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle with a keyboard on Black Friday
Save $350 on this 16/512GB Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle with a keyboard on Black Friday

Latest News

What would the Android and Pixel experience be like if Chrome wasn't owned by Google anymore?
What would the Android and Pixel experience be like if Chrome wasn't owned by Google anymore?
Google Maps users now receive incident notifications from the Waze community
Google Maps users now receive incident notifications from the Waze community
Unapologetic powerhouse Surface Pro 9 is $600 off (but hurry, it's flying off fast)
Unapologetic powerhouse Surface Pro 9 is $600 off (but hurry, it's flying off fast)
Best Buy just outdid its Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle deal—save $450 now
Best Buy just outdid its Surface Pro 11th Gen bundle deal—save $450 now
For me, as a deal hunter, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a top choice at this hefty Cyber Monday discount
For me, as a deal hunter, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a top choice at this hefty Cyber Monday discount
The Garmin Forerunner 55 dropped under $150 just in time for Cyber Monday
The Garmin Forerunner 55 dropped under $150 just in time for Cyber Monday
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless