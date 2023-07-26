Mock-up shows us what a bezel-less iPhone would look like





At one point, you might recall the race between smartphone manufacturers to make their bezels smaller and smaller. That race might still be going on, but you hear about it a lot less these days. And that is why the rumor about a bezel-less iPhone stands out. You probably would love to see what an iPhone sans bezels looks like. Well thanks to a tweet from Human Interface designer Ilya Miskov on Twitter (or "X", or whatever Musk plans on naming his $44 billion platform next week), we can now see what such an animal looks like.









Apple is reportedly working on a bezel-less iPhone.



What are your thoughts on this design? pic.twitter.com/rrQQOCtJua — Ilya Miskov (@ilyamiskov) July 25, 2023

Based on Miskov's image, it looks just like an iPhone without bezels. All kidding aside, it does give the device a slightly different look but it might make you conscious about where you are putting your fingers to prevent accidental touches.

Apple's plan to remove the bezels would be done in conjunction with its goal of moving Face ID and the FaceTime camera under the display. Earlier this year, accurate tipster Ross Young tweeted a timeline showing that by 2027, the iPhone 19 Pro line would be equipped with an under-display Face ID and under Display FaceTime camera. If you prefer that your iPhone had no bezels at all on the front screen, you might have to wait until then for Apple to feel comfortable completely removing them from the iPhone's display.





Young, who is the co-founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), expects the Dynamic Island to stay on the Pro models in its current form until the iPhone 17 Pro series is released in 2025. He sees the Dynamic Island remaining on the non-Pro units until 2027's iPhone 19 and iPhone 19 Plus are released. It isn't clear whether Apple will simply move the Dynamic Island elsewhere on the phone, develop a successor, or just let it die.

