Mock-up shows us what a bezel-less iPhone would look like
1
Just the other day we told you that a report out of South Korea said that Apple was asking Samsung Display and LG Display to supply it with OLED displays for the iPhone that would not have any bezels surrounding the screens. The goal is to maintain a flat display and add a little more real estate to the screen. Bezels are needed on phone displays to provide the glass with support and structural integrity. The bezels also house sensors and prevent accidental touches on the display.
At one point, you might recall the race between smartphone manufacturers to make their bezels smaller and smaller. That race might still be going on, but you hear about it a lot less these days. And that is why the rumor about a bezel-less iPhone stands out. You probably would love to see what an iPhone sans bezels looks like. Well thanks to a tweet from Human Interface designer Ilya Miskov on Twitter (or "X", or whatever Musk plans on naming his $44 billion platform next week), we can now see what such an animal looks like.
Based on Miskov's image, it looks just like an iPhone without bezels. All kidding aside, it does give the device a slightly different look but it might make you conscious about where you are putting your fingers to prevent accidental touches.
Apple is reportedly working on a bezel-less iPhone.— Ilya Miskov (@ilyamiskov) July 25, 2023
What are your thoughts on this design? pic.twitter.com/rrQQOCtJua
Apple's plan to remove the bezels would be done in conjunction with its goal of moving Face ID and the FaceTime camera under the display. Earlier this year, accurate tipster Ross Young tweeted a timeline showing that by 2027, the iPhone 19 Pro line would be equipped with an under-display Face ID and under Display FaceTime camera. If you prefer that your iPhone had no bezels at all on the front screen, you might have to wait until then for Apple to feel comfortable completely removing them from the iPhone's display.
Young, who is the co-founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), expects the Dynamic Island to stay on the Pro models in its current form until the iPhone 17 Pro series is released in 2025. He sees the Dynamic Island remaining on the non-Pro units until 2027's iPhone 19 and iPhone 19 Plus are released. It isn't clear whether Apple will simply move the Dynamic Island elsewhere on the phone, develop a successor, or just let it die.
