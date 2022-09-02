AGM H5 Pro, best phone for camping and hiking? Rugged, large battery, 109 dB speaker!

AGM Product managed Daniel Perez says this about the H5 Pro:





AGM H5 Pro quick look at the features:

IP68, IP69K & MIL-STD-810H ratings for dust-proofing, water-resistance and shock-resistance

33mm Big Speaker with RGB light

20 MP Infrared night vision camera

48 MP main camera

7000 mAh battery

AGM H5 Pro resistance ratings, loudest speaker









The AGM H5 Pro has a stylized rugged body with a large multi-color light ring on the back. It's there to underline another amazing feature of this phone — a 3.5 W, 109 dB speaker. For comparison's sake, a loud rock band rehearsal with live drums gets up to 106 dB. The rugged shell has IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H certifications for dust-, water-, and shock-resistance. The phone can survive for 30 minutes under 1.5 meters of water, is 99% resistant to dust, and has been tested through multiple drops from a 1.5 meter height (4.92 ft).





The durability of the phone and that loud speaker make it a good choice for professionals that work around loud machinery or hikers that want a tough phone with a good sound all in one.





The screen on the front has a 6.5-inch diagonal and a 720p resolution. It's an LCD panel with a maximum brightness of 500 nits.





AGM H5 Pro hardware and camera setup









Breaking up the stereotype of "affordable rugged phones", AGM decided to outfit the H5 Pro with a more potent chip than usual. The phone is powered by MediaTek's Helio G85 — an octa-core processor with clock speeds of up to 2 GHz. It's paired with 8 GB of RAM and offers 128 GB of storage. All of this is powered by a 7,000 mAh battery — bigger than many of the mainstream powerbanks out there.





The AGM H5 Pro is rated to last 400 hours in standby, 150 hours of music playback, or 32 hours of video playback on a single charge. It can be charged back up with a 15 W wallbrick or a special 10 W desktop dock that AGM has.





The main camera on the back has a 48 MP Samsung-made sensor and a lens aperture of F1.8. The infrared night vision camera has a 20 MP Sony sensor, so it offers high-res night imagery as well. And then there is a 20 MP selfie camera for you to take memorabilia and share-worthy photos from your hikes.





Lastly, it all runs on Android 12 — a clean take on the newest Google operating system, with its enhanced customization, privacy dashboard, and snappy performance.











