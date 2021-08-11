Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Samsung Deals

Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy

Iskren Gaidarov
By
0
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been revealed, and it has a bigger outer display, an updated design, and appealing pricing. Samsung has reduced the price of this phone in hopes for it to be a success, and if you do find yourself planning on buying it, then you better start by reading the information and deals we've gathered for your below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price


The Galaxy Z Flip 3's predecessor was a stylish clam-shell-style foldable phone that had its issues. It had average camera performance and a high price tag, which made lots of people unwilling to purchase the phone. Samsung is bringing lots of updated to the Z Flip 3 in order for the device to be flawless. With its design upgrades and a reduction in price many people might feel tempted to buy the phone. If you want to learn more about the Z Flip 3 make sure to check out our hands-on too.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes in two storage options:
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage: $999.99
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage: $1049.99

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available in seven color options: Phantom Black, Cream, Lavender, Green, Gray, White, and Pink (the last three are exclusive for Samsung.com). Note that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 does not support expandable storage, so make sure you choose the right storage version for you. Deliveries will start August 27.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals and preorder


Samsung.com


The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3's whole color range is only available if you purchase the phone at the company's online store. This means that the Gray, White, and Pink color versions are exclusive to Samsung.com. Preorders have already started. There is already a deal on the 256GB of storage version, which temporarily can be purchased for the same price of $999.99 as the 128GB one. You can also get the Z Fold 3 with up to $300 discount with an eligible trade-in, with the option to trade-in multiple devices. Deliveries start on August 27.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

128GB, up to $300 off with trade-in

$300 off (30%) Trade-in
$699 99
$999 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

256GB, up to $400 off with trade-in

$350 off (33%) Trade-in
$699 99
$1049 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Amazon


Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also available to preorder at Amazon. Currently the foldable phone is offered in both its 128 and 256GB storage versions. Deliveries start on August 27.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

128 or 256GB of storage

Pre-order at Amazon


BestBuy


You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at BestBuy too. The foldable phone is offered in both its 128 and 256GB storage versions. Deliveries start on August 27.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

128 or 256GB of storage

$999 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

BestBuy is also offering the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for 20% off the foldable phone's retail price. The offer includes a new AT&T carrier plan and is for both storage versions of the device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

With AT&T Installment Plan

$6 off (20%)
$22 22 /mo
$27 78
Pre-order at BestBuy


Similarly to BestBuy's AT&T offer, if you activate a new T-Mobile plan you get the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 at a 20% discount. The offer is once again for all storage versions of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

$8 off (20%)
$33 33 /mo
$41 67
Pre-order at BestBuy

Verizon


Verizon offers only the 128GB of storage version of the Z Flip 3. Keep in mind that there is a better offer with a Verizon plan for the device at BestBuy.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

$33 33 /mo
Pre-order at Verizon

