Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes in two storage options:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage: $999.99

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage: $1049.99

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals and preorder

Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also available to preorder at Amazon. Currently the foldable phone is offered in both its 128 and 256GB storage versions. Deliveries start on August 27.

BestBuy

You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at BestBuy too. The foldable phone is offered in both its 128 and 256GB storage versions. Deliveries start on August 27.

BestBuy is also offering the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for 20% off the foldable phone's retail price. The offer includes a new AT&T carrier plan and is for both storage versions of the device.



BestBuy is also offering the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for 20% off the foldable phone's retail price. The offer includes a new AT&T carrier plan and is for both storage versions of the device.

Similarly to BestBuy's AT&T offer, if you activate a new T-Mobile plan you get the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 at a 20% discount. The offer is once again for all storage versions of the phone.

Similarly to BestBuy's AT&T offer, if you activate a new T-Mobile plan you get the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 at a 20% discount. The offer is once again for all storage versions of the phone.



Verizon

Verizon offers only the 128GB of storage version of the Z Flip 3. Keep in mind that there is a better offer with a Verizon plan for the device at BestBuy.

Verizon offers only the 128GB of storage version of the Z Flip 3. Keep in mind that there is a better offer with a Verizon plan for the device at BestBuy.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available in seven color options: Phantom Black, Cream, Lavender, Green, Gray, White, and Pink (the last three are exclusive for Samsung.com). Note that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 does not support expandable storage, so make sure you choose the right storage version for you. Deliveries will start August 27. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3's whole color range is only available if you purchase the phone at the company's online store. This means that the Gray, White, and Pink color versions are exclusive to Samsung.com. Preorders have already started. There is already a deal on the 256GB of storage version, which temporarily can be purchased for the same price of $999.99 as the 128GB one. You can also get the Z Fold 3 with up to $300 discount with an eligible trade-in, with the option to trade-in multiple devices. Deliveries start on August 27.