The best Galaxy Watch Ultra bands in 2024

Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The best Galaxy Watch Ultra bands
So, Samsung decided to switch things around once again with the naming scheme of its smartwatches, and the result is the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Maybe it's decided to go with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, or some say it's an homage to the Apple Watch Ultra, but either way, it's a rugged adventurer's tool.

However, many people voiced concerns about the look of the watch, and it's certainly a subjective thing but one that you can easily change with some third-party bands. Now, when it comes to the Galaxy Watch Ultra, it doesn't have the same standard quick release mechanism, and you can't slap on standard bands and watch straps.

That's why, today we're going to offer you some Galaxy Watch Ultra band options if you want to alter the looks of your newly purchased smartwatch.

Best Galaxy Watch Ultra bands at a glance:

Galaxy Watch Ultra Marine Band by Samsung


Okay, let's start with what Samsung has in store for the Galaxy Watch Ultra. It's the safest choice, as these bands are specifically made for this watch. The Marine Band is the stock band the Galaxy Watch Ultra comes with, but you can add another color for variety. You can get it in Orange, Green, White, and Dark Gray. It has a titanium buckle and a perforated design to let water drain.

Galaxy Watch Ultra Marine Band

The Marine Band is crafted to meet the performance standards of the new Galaxy Watch Ultra. Its titanium buckle is light and durable, and the w ide ripple design is made for easy water drainage and quick sweat drying
$79 99
Buy at Samsung


Galaxy Watch Ultra Trail Band by Samsung


Next is the Trail Band. It's a soft fabric band with a silky feel to it, and it also features a triangle buckle for a minimalistic look. You can get it in three different colors: Orange, Dark Gray, and White Sand. Don't be surprised that all Samsung bands have an orange option, it's primarily for safety, as it'd be easier to see an injured or stranded person with a bright-colored band on their wrist.

Galaxy Watch Ultra Trail Band

The Trail Band for Galaxy Watch Ultra features a lightweight fabric and Triangle Latch and Hook that fit comfortably around your wrist.
$79 99
Buy at Samsung


Galaxy Watch Ultra Peakform Band by Samsung


The Galaxy Watch Ultra Peakform band combines soft fabric on the outside with durable rubber on the inside. It's made to be sleek and lightweight—lighter than the Marine Band. It also offers a kind of mix between the other two bands in the Samsung portfolio, and once again, it's available in Orange, Dark Gray, and White Sand.

Galaxy Watch Ultra Peakform Band

Sturdy, stylish and ready for action, the Peakform Band for Galaxy Watch Ultra is built to handle everyday activities with ease.
$79 99
Buy at Samsung


Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra band


Now off to the third-party bands. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is rugged by design, but if you want to make it even more indestructible, the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro band and casing is your best bet. It has a TPU case with precise cutouts for the buttons, carbon fiber accents, and a durable TPU strap. The price is also quite good!

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra band

Unibody case with unique carbon fiber accents absorbs shock, keeping your Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm safe from bumps and scratches
$24 99
Buy at Amazon


Leather Boho Galaxy Watch Ultra Bracelet

The&amp;nbsp;Leather Boho Galaxy Watch Ultra Bracelet has a unique style - The best Galaxy Watch Ultra bands in 2024
The Leather Boho Galaxy Watch Ultra Bracelet has a unique style

At the moment, Galaxy Watch Ultra leather bands are rare, as the watch is a novelty with a very specific band attachment mechanism, but there are very interesting stylistic choices available. This Leather Boho bracelet will allow you to rock a very distinct style with your Galaxy Watch Ultra. You can also customize the band by removing some of the bead accessories, and you also have to cut it yourself to resize it to fit your wrist. But hey, it's worth it, as style has no price.

Leather Boho Galaxy Watch Ultra Bracelet

Transform your Galaxy watch ultra with our vintage band accessories, retro leather design make it Unique.
$4 off (20%)
$16 70
$20 88
Buy at Amazon


Sankel Galaxy Watch Ultra Leather band

The&amp;nbsp;Sankel Galaxy Watch Ultra Leather band gives you that classic leather look - The best Galaxy Watch Ultra bands in 2024
The Sankel Galaxy Watch Ultra Leather band gives you that classic leather look

This is a more traditional take on the leather band. You can transform your Galaxy Watch Ultra into a stylish, business-looking gadget, and get all the benefits of a leather band. This band is made of genuine leather and comes in three different colorways: brown, black, and gray.

Sankel Galaxy Watch Ultra Leather band

Elegant genuine leather bands with breathable holes. Lightweight and soft to touch
$12 99
Buy at Amazon


SOLOLUP Band for Galaxy Watch Ultra


For all of you longing for a classic, metal link band look for your Galaxy Watch Ultra, the Sololup offers a solution. This stainless steel band is made out of quality metal, features a no-gap design, and comes in four cool colors: black, rose pink, silver, and starlight. You also get a toolkit to adjust the length of the band for a perfect fit.

SOLOLUP Band for Galaxy Watch Ultra

The Galaxy watch ultra band is made of premium stainless steel. With polished edges of the galaxy watch ultra no gap band, and will never get rusty.
$17 88
Buy at Amazon


Conclusion


This concludes our Galaxy Watch Ultra band article, but this doesn't mean it's in its final form. We'll be adding more Galaxy Watch Ultra bands, as they will pop up for sure in the coming days. The watch is new and fresh, so be sure to check back from time to time to see the best Galaxy Watch Ultra bands available.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

