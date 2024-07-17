The best Galaxy Watch Ultra bands in 2024
So, Samsung decided to switch things around once again with the naming scheme of its smartwatches, and the result is the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Maybe it's decided to go with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, or some say it's an homage to the Apple Watch Ultra, but either way, it's a rugged adventurer's tool.
However, many people voiced concerns about the look of the watch, and it's certainly a subjective thing but one that you can easily change with some third-party bands. Now, when it comes to the Galaxy Watch Ultra, it doesn't have the same standard quick release mechanism, and you can't slap on standard bands and watch straps.
Okay, let's start with what Samsung has in store for the Galaxy Watch Ultra. It's the safest choice, as these bands are specifically made for this watch. The Marine Band is the stock band the Galaxy Watch Ultra comes with, but you can add another color for variety. You can get it in Orange, Green, White, and Dark Gray. It has a titanium buckle and a perforated design to let water drain.
Next is the Trail Band. It's a soft fabric band with a silky feel to it, and it also features a triangle buckle for a minimalistic look. You can get it in three different colors: Orange, Dark Gray, and White Sand. Don't be surprised that all Samsung bands have an orange option, it's primarily for safety, as it'd be easier to see an injured or stranded person with a bright-colored band on their wrist.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra Peakform band combines soft fabric on the outside with durable rubber on the inside. It's made to be sleek and lightweight—lighter than the Marine Band. It also offers a kind of mix between the other two bands in the Samsung portfolio, and once again, it's available in Orange, Dark Gray, and White Sand.
Now off to the third-party bands. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is rugged by design, but if you want to make it even more indestructible, the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro band and casing is your best bet. It has a TPU case with precise cutouts for the buttons, carbon fiber accents, and a durable TPU strap. The price is also quite good!
At the moment, Galaxy Watch Ultra leather bands are rare, as the watch is a novelty with a very specific band attachment mechanism, but there are very interesting stylistic choices available. This Leather Boho bracelet will allow you to rock a very distinct style with your Galaxy Watch Ultra. You can also customize the band by removing some of the bead accessories, and you also have to cut it yourself to resize it to fit your wrist. But hey, it's worth it, as style has no price.
This is a more traditional take on the leather band. You can transform your Galaxy Watch Ultra into a stylish, business-looking gadget, and get all the benefits of a leather band. This band is made of genuine leather and comes in three different colorways: brown, black, and gray.
For all of you longing for a classic, metal link band look for your Galaxy Watch Ultra, the Sololup offers a solution. This stainless steel band is made out of quality metal, features a no-gap design, and comes in four cool colors: black, rose pink, silver, and starlight. You also get a toolkit to adjust the length of the band for a perfect fit.
This concludes our Galaxy Watch Ultra band article, but this doesn't mean it's in its final form. We'll be adding more Galaxy Watch Ultra bands, as they will pop up for sure in the coming days. The watch is new and fresh, so be sure to check back from time to time to see the best Galaxy Watch Ultra bands available.
