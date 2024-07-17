The best Galaxy Watch Ultra bands in 2024

Best Galaxy Watch Ultra bands at a glance:



Galaxy Watch Ultra Marine Band by Samsung



Okay, let's start with what Samsung has in store for the Galaxy Watch Ultra. It's the safest choice, as these bands are specifically made for this watch. The Marine Band is the stock band the Galaxy Watch Ultra comes with, but you can add another color for variety. You can get it in Orange, Green, White, and Dark Gray. It has a titanium buckle and a perforated design to let water drain.





Galaxy Watch Ultra Marine Band The Marine Band is crafted to meet the performance standards of the new Galaxy Watch Ultra. Its titanium buckle is light and durable, and the w ide ripple design is made for easy water drainage and quick sweat drying $79 99 Buy at Samsung



Galaxy Watch Ultra Trail Band by Samsung



Next is the Trail Band. It's a soft fabric band with a silky feel to it, and it also features a triangle buckle for a minimalistic look. You can get it in three different colors: Orange, Dark Gray, and White Sand. Don't be surprised that all Samsung bands have an orange option, it's primarily for safety, as it'd be easier to see an injured or stranded person with a bright-colored band on their wrist.





Galaxy Watch Ultra Trail Band The Trail Band for Galaxy Watch Ultra features a lightweight fabric and Triangle Latch and Hook that fit comfortably around your wrist. $79 99 Buy at Samsung



Galaxy Watch Ultra Peakform Band by Samsung



The Galaxy Watch Ultra Peakform band combines soft fabric on the outside with durable rubber on the inside. It's made to be sleek and lightweight—lighter than the Marine Band. It also offers a kind of mix between the other two bands in the Samsung portfolio, and once again, it's available in Orange, Dark Gray, and White Sand.



Galaxy Watch Ultra Peakform Band Sturdy, stylish and ready for action, the Peakform Band for Galaxy Watch Ultra is built to handle everyday activities with ease. $79 99 Buy at Samsung



Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra band



Now off to the third-party bands. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is rugged by design, but if you want to make it even more indestructible, the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro band and casing is your best bet. It has a TPU case with precise cutouts for the buttons, carbon fiber accents, and a durable TPU strap. The price is also quite good!





Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra band Unibody case with unique carbon fiber accents absorbs shock, keeping your Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm safe from bumps and scratches $24 99 Buy at Amazon



Leather Boho Galaxy Watch Ultra Bracelet

At the moment, Galaxy Watch Ultra leather bands are rare, as the watch is a novelty with a very specific band attachment mechanism, but there are very interesting stylistic choices available. This Leather Boho bracelet will allow you to rock a very distinct style with your Galaxy Watch Ultra. You can also customize the band by removing some of the bead accessories, and you also have to cut it yourself to resize it to fit your wrist. But hey, it's worth it, as style has no price.





Leather Boho Galaxy Watch Ultra Bracelet Transform your Galaxy watch ultra with our vintage band accessories, retro leather design make it Unique. $4 off (20%) $16 70 $20 88 Buy at Amazon



Sankel Galaxy Watch Ultra Leather band



This is a more traditional take on the leather band. You can transform your Galaxy Watch Ultra into a stylish, business-looking gadget, and get all the benefits of a leather band. This band is made of genuine leather and comes in three different colorways: brown, black, and gray.





Sankel Galaxy Watch Ultra Leather band Elegant genuine leather bands with breathable holes. Lightweight and soft to touch $12 99 Buy at Amazon



SOLOLUP Band for Galaxy Watch Ultra



For all of you longing for a classic, metal link band look for your Galaxy Watch Ultra, the Sololup offers a solution. This stainless steel band is made out of quality metal, features a no-gap design, and comes in four cool colors: black, rose pink, silver, and starlight. You also get a toolkit to adjust the length of the band for a perfect fit.



