Samsung Galaxy S22 screen protectors are here to cover your new precious phone

Will Galaxy S21 screen protectors fit the Galaxy S22?

Front view

Side view Samsung Galaxy S21 Dimensions 5.97 x 2.8 x 0.31 inches 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm Weight 6.03 oz (171 g) Samsung Galaxy S22 Dimensions 5.75 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches 146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm Weight 5.89 oz (167 g) Samsung Galaxy S21 Dimensions 5.97 x 2.8 x 0.31 inches 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm Weight 6.03 oz (171 g) Samsung Galaxy S22 Dimensions 5.75 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches 146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm Weight 5.89 oz (167 g) See the full Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool

Whitestone Dome Glass Galaxy S22 Screen Protector

We’re starting with the expensive stuff, but the Dome Glass screen protector is one of the best choices out there, and it is frequently featured at the top of many “best screen protectors” articles. For a good reason.



This Galaxy S22 screen protector features ultra-violet adhesive baking technology (UV lamp included), and comes in a pack of two. The glass itself is rated at 9H hardness, and comes with an oleophobic coating to battle those nasty fingerprints.



We're starting with the expensive stuff, but the Dome Glass screen protector is one of the best choices out there, and it is frequently featured at the top of many "best screen protectors" articles. For a good reason.

This Galaxy S22 screen protector features ultra-violet adhesive baking technology (UV lamp included), and comes in a pack of two. The glass itself is rated at 9H hardness, and comes with an oleophobic coating to battle those nasty fingerprints.

As an added bonus it cuts back up to 25% of the harmful blue light thanks to the integrated blue light filter, and also maintains the touch sensitivity of the Galaxy S22's screen. We mentioned that it's not cheap, you can already buy one for around $50.









ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Fusion+ D3O Galaxy S22 Screen Protector

ZAGG offers one of the best smartphone screen protectors out there. There's a listing for a ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Fusion+ D3O Galaxy S22 Screen Protector, and you can buy it from Canada if you don't want to wait for the major retailers in the US to list this protector.





The GlassFusion is almost an industry standard when it comes to screen protectors. This hybrid glass technology is flexible and absorbs impacts while keeping the screen free from scratches. The surface is super smooth for the best touch experience, and the Fusion Glass screen protector won't mess up with the touch sensitivity of your screen.





All ZAGG screen protectors also come with one year exchange warranty, so bear that in mind.







PanzerGlass Friendly Glass Galaxy S22 screen protector

Another very popular brand of screen protectors (albeit mostly in Europe). PanzerGlass offers the same 9H hardness of its tempered glass screen protector (called Friendly Glass), and also adds an antibacterial coating to the table.



This year the Galaxy S22 is again flat screen, so installation will be much easier. Another bonus feature of the Friendly Glass Galaxy S22 screen protector is its thickness - it’s just 0.4 mm thick, you won’t notice it’s there, maintaining perfect touch sensitivity of your new Galaxy S22.



Another very popular brand of screen protectors (albeit mostly in Europe). PanzerGlass offers the same 9H hardness of its tempered glass screen protector (called Friendly Glass), and also adds an antibacterial coating to the table.

This year the Galaxy S22 is again flat screen, so installation will be much easier. Another bonus feature of the Friendly Glass Galaxy S22 screen protector is its thickness - it's just 0.4 mm thick, you won't notice it's there, maintaining perfect touch sensitivity of your new Galaxy S22.

You can get this screen protector from MobileFun, and it's again not cheap at 29.99 British pounds but protection has its cost.





Buy the PanzerGlass Friendly Glass Galaxy S22 screen protector



Olixar Privacy Galaxy S22 Screen Protector

There’s a special category in the screen protector realm called “Privacy screen protectors.” The idea behind these is that they employ a special filter that polarizes the light in such a way that a person next to you won’t be able to see what’s on your phone’s screen.



There are upsides and downsides to this technology - you need to look at the display dead straight to get maximum transparency, and if you move your phone at an angle, the screen will start to get dim.



There's a special category in the screen protector realm called "Privacy screen protectors." The idea behind these is that they employ a special filter that polarizes the light in such a way that a person next to you won't be able to see what's on your phone's screen.

There are upsides and downsides to this technology - you need to look at the display dead straight to get maximum transparency, and if you move your phone at an angle, the screen will start to get dim.

Anyhow, Olixar offers a privacy Galaxy S22 screen protector, and you can get one (more brands will hop on that train after the Galaxy Unpacked event). It's a thin film protector, so not tempered glass but you get the bonus of an easier installation and a hair thin-design.









Anku Galaxy S22 Privacy Screen Protector

Another privacy-equipped option comes from Amazon - the Anku Galaxy S22 Privacy Screen Protector uses the same polarizing filter tech to keep your Galaxy S22 screen from prying eyes. It offers a 60-degree viewing angle, and the Galaxy S22 screen will start to dim and go darker if viewed outside that range.



This screen protector is made of flexible plastic but it comes with some upsides, such as the unique self-healing feature that will eliminate minor scratches with time.



The soft film is coated with hydrophobic and oleophobic clear layers to minimize stubborn fingerprints, and water droplets. This screen protector also works fine with the under-screen ultrasonic fingerprint scanner of the Galaxy S22.



LIQUID GLASS Universal Liquid Screen Cleaner & Protector

There’s yet another way to protect your Galaxy S22 screen from scratches, dirt, and bacteria. This technology involves a liquid protector that you apply on your screen - no adhesive, no trying to align the protector to fit perfectly - just a few drops and then let it dry.



There's yet another way to protect your Galaxy S22 screen from scratches, dirt, and bacteria. This technology involves a liquid protector that you apply on your screen - no adhesive, no trying to align the protector to fit perfectly - just a few drops and then let it dry.

On the negative side, this screen protector offers almost no protection against screen shattering, just makes the Galaxy S22 screen harder to scratch and resistant to bacteria. Given that the Galaxy S22 features Gorilla Glass on the front, this could be an option if you don't like thin film or tempered glass screen protectors.





Some of these liquid glass options offer an insurance with up to $500 coverage if your screen breaks, so that's another thing to consider.





cellhelmet Liquid Glass Screen Protector

If you’re keen on the liquid glass idea but you want something more premium, there’s a “Made in America” option for you. The CellHelmet Liquid Glass universal screen protector features a nano coating, 500x thinner than a human hair.



This sounds quite thin, alright but the chemical compounds inside this liquid protector will molecularly bind with your Galaxy S22 screen, making it stronger. The installation is also pretty straightforward - you just wipe it on, let it dry and buff it off.



You need to be careful during the first 24 hours as the chemical reaction is still active. The CellHelmet is also one of the more premium liquid screen protector options, so it’s also not the cheapest one out there, as well.





Supershieldz Galaxy S22 Tempered Glass Screen Protector

There's a cheaper option to the $50 tempered glass screen protector, and it comes from Amazon. Supershieldz may sound like a badly spelled Marvel hero but the brand has been around for some time, and offers an adequate protection at a very affordable price.





This Galaxy S22 screen protector comes in a pack of three for under $10, and offers some formidable features for that amazing price, such as the 2.5D rounded edges for comfort on the fingers and hands, 9H hardness, 99.99% HD clarity, hydrophobic and oleo-phobic coating, and more.





Crystalusion Plus Active Anti-Bacterial Screen Protection Solution





What to do then? There’s a liquid solution to this problem (pun intended). The Crystalusion Plus Active Anti-Bacterial Screen Protection Solution will kill 99.9% of all bacteria, fungi and viruses on contact.



Now, screen protection is not always about mitigating physical damage, especially in this day and age. We won't blabber about the COVID-19 thing for too long but we'll just say that your smartphone is one of the dirtiest things around you. One study found more than 17,000 bacterial gene copies on the phones of high school students.

What to do then? There's a liquid solution to this problem (pun intended). The Crystalusion Plus Active Anti-Bacterial Screen Protection Solution will kill 99.9% of all bacteria, fungi and viruses on contact.

This specific anti-bacterial screen solution has been tested in two medical institutes (one in Strasbourg, Switzerland), and it's clinically proven to work. The application is also very easy, just be sure to spray the microfiber (and not the screen directly) with the solution, apply it to the screen, wait for about 10 minutes and then buff it off. That's it!







Conclusion

This list is quite short at the moment but fret not - we’ll be adding entries on a daily basis, so be sure to check this space regularly. For the moment, these are the best Galaxy S22 screen protectors you can buy.

