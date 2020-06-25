Best car mounts, phone holders and stands (2020)

iOttie AutoSense Wireless Dash Mount











The iOttie AutoSense Wireless Dash Mount is for those of you who don’t like magnetic car phone mounts, but who also don’t want to bother pushing buttons or manually closing the mount’s arms. iOttie AutoSense Wireless Dash Mount has automatic arms that open when the sensor recognises your phone is in proximity and then automatically close once your smartphone is put in place. Once mounted, the smartphone receives wireless charging (only for smartphones that support it). The iOttie AutoSense Wireless Dash Mount also features an expandable and shock absorbing Telescopic Arm to further secure your smartphone.





Kenu Airframe Pro ‒ Premium Vent Mount



The Kenu Airframe Pro is specially designed for larger smartphones, while the mount itself is pretty compact and stylish. You can place it on the vent of your car; however, keep in mind that vent mounts are not ideal for the winter when you will need to use your car’s heating.



The Kenu Airframe Pro comes with a lifetime warranty, adjustable view options and a strong vent clip. The mount allows you to easily rotate your phone and angle it in various ways. The push button for the vent clip assures easy installation, making the Airframe Pro portable and therefore a great car mount for travel or rental cars.



It's important to note that the Kenu Airframe Pro mount is designed for bigger smartphones and if you happen to own a smaller device, such as the





Scosche MagicMount Dash



Scosche’s MagicMount Dash is one of the best magnetic car mounts. It doesn’t use arms to hold your smartphone, like the previous options we listed. You attach an adhesive-backed metal plate to your smartphone or its case. Once you have the metal plate attached, you just have to hover your smartphone near the magnetic surface of the mount and it will instantly lock it in place. The MagicMount Dash also allows different viewing angles. Its compact and sleek design makes it great and easy to use. It comes in two colors ‒ black or white, and attaches to your car’s dashboard.



Keep in mind that the metal plate can interfere with wireless charging. To avoid that, you have to place the metal plate lower on the smartphone’s back.





HD Phone Dock PRO Dash/Window Metal Clamp Mount









Scosche PowerHub Cup Holder Phone mount











The Scosche PowerHub Cup Holder is something different from the others on this list. It is a great car cup holder mount. With it, you additionally get a charging station for 4 devices, while its cup holder base ensures the stability and security of your smartphone. This cup holder mount has adjustable cradles and a flexible neck for different viewing angles. Additionally, it has two USB ports for charging, two 12V sockets and a LED light to indicate the charging status.







It's important to note that this option is not great if you’re using your phone for navigation a lot.

Spigen Kuel Stealth Car Mount









The Spigen Kuel Stealth Car Mount features a more simplistic design, while still managing to look stylish in your car. It provides two viewing angles and allows you to easily insert and remove your phone with one hand. This one is a great option if you primarily use your phone in your car in landscape mode. It adheres to your car's dashboard via a reusable gel pad. It comes only in black with blue color option, but it's compact and compatible with all smartphones.



It’s very important to be as comfortable as possible when you drive, so you can focus on the road ahead ‒ this can be achieved with the help of the right accessories, such as car phone mounts. Smartphone mounts for cars have been around for quite some time already. They allow you to easily view Google Maps or answer a phone call without searching for your smartphone everywhere. However, the market has a lot of different options and that might be confusing for buyers. To make sure you can get the best option for you, we have compiled a list with top car phone mounts for 2020, compatible with both Android smartphones and iPhones. Check them out!