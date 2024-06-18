Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Beats drops a hint with LeBron James and Lil Wayne: New speaker unveiling next week

By
0comments
Beats drops a hint with LeBron James and Lil Wayne: New speaker unveiling next week
There's been plenty of buzz about a new generation of the Beats Pill speaker. Recently, most of the specs for the upcoming portable Bluetooth speaker were leaked. Now, it seems the company is gearing up for an official reveal, as Beats by Dre teased the new product in an ad posted on X.

The new Beats Pill speaker is finally coming


Beats recently dropped a 15-second video revealing the new Beats Pill in a gold hue. The ad, featuring LeBron James and Lil Wayne, concludes with the date "6.25," teasing an official announcement on Tuesday, June 25.


For those who might not know, the Beats Pill is a portable wireless speaker that Apple discontinued in 2022 without a successor. Recent rumors suggest the new model will boast a louder sound with stronger bass, a revamped design, water resistance, and a USB-C port.

Moreover, the new Beats Pill might boast twice the battery life, jumping from approximately 12 hours to a robust 24 hours. The updated model is also set to be compatible with both Apple's Find My and Google's Find My Device features, ensuring easy location tracking. And it's always helpful to have a way to locate your portable gadgets, especially since they can be easy to misplace.

These days, a good speaker is essential for any party. As the demand for speakers keeps climbing, the industry is poised for steady growth. So, it's no surprise that we are seeing a new version of the Beats Pill emerge – it's the sole wireless speaker in the Apple-owned company lineup, at least for now.

Back in May 2014, Apple made headlines with its $3 billion acquisition of Beats Electronics, marking it as the company's priciest buy at the time. Beats had its own streaming service, Beats Music, which Apple eventually shut down and used as the groundwork for launching Apple Music. This strategic move helped Apple go head-to-head with Spotify and other big names in the streaming industry.

Recommended Stories
Overall, the acquisition of Beats is considered a success for Apple. The company gained popular hardware, a head start in the streaming market, and industry veterans Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre joined Apple as part of the deal.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better

Latest News

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon
Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love
Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love
Smartphones could soon get X-ray vision
Smartphones could soon get X-ray vision
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
This is why Samsung might hike the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year
This is why Samsung might hike the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year
The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless