Beats drops a hint with LeBron James and Lil Wayne: New speaker unveiling next week

For those who might not know, the Beats Pill is a portable wireless speaker that Apple discontinued in 2022 without a successor. Recent rumors suggest the new model will boast a louder sound with stronger bass, a revamped design, water resistance, and a USB-C port.Moreover, the new Beats Pill might boast twice the battery life, jumping from approximately 12 hours to a robust 24 hours. The updated model is also set to be compatible with both Apple's Find My and Google's Find My Device features, ensuring easy location tracking. And it's always helpful to have a way to locate your portable gadgets, especially since they can be easy to misplace.These days, a good speaker is essential for any party. As the demand for speakers keeps climbing, the industry is poised for steady growth. So, it's no surprise that we are seeing a new version of the Beats Pill emerge – it's the sole wireless speaker in the Apple-owned company lineup, at least for now.Back in May 2014, Apple made headlines with its $3 billion acquisition of Beats Electronics, marking it as the company's priciest buy at the time. Beats had its own streaming service, Beats Music, which Apple eventually shut down and used as the groundwork for launching Apple Music. This strategic move helped Apple go head-to-head with Spotify and other big names in the streaming industry.Overall, the acquisition of Beats is considered a success for Apple. The company gained popular hardware, a head start in the streaming market, and industry veterans Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre joined Apple as part of the deal.