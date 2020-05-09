Aukey's versatile 20,000mAh power bank is a steal at 30% off

You might not have felt the need for a power bank in recent times, but if you stretch your memory to the distant past of three months ago, you may faintly recall the usefulness and convenience of having an extra burst of power in a crunch. This Amazon deal makes Aukey’s 20,000mAh model a great choice.
The Aukey Slimline 20000 packs a ton of juice in its slim, stylish frame. It’s enough to recharge most phones 4-5 times, or an iPhone 11
six times or more. It’s also got three USB-A ports for simultaneous charging.
There’s also a USB-C port for up to 15W charging output. That’s not blazingly fast, but it’ll probably match the speed of most bundled smartphone chargers—if your phone is an iPhone, it’s three times faster than Apple’s included 5W charger.
Under the hood, smart adaptive charging adjusts the output automatically to make sure your devices don’t overheat or charge too quickly, preventing excess battery degradation. When it comes to recharge, the battery actually has three inputs: the USB-C port, which takes on double duty for input/output, a microUSB port, and a Lightning cable
. That means you won’t need a separate charger if you travel with this to keep your iPhone or iPad topped up.
The Slimline 20000 is normally $40, pretty standard for a charger of this size, but the current 30% discount brings the price down to a much better value. We don’t know when the promotion will end, so we’d suggest taking a look now if you’re interested.
