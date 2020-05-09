Accessories Deals Amazon

Aukey's versatile 20,000mAh power bank is a steal at 30% off

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
May 09, 2020, 4:25 PM
Aukey's versatile 20,000mAh power bank is a steal at 30% off
You might not have felt the need for a power bank in recent times, but if you stretch your memory to the distant past of three months ago, you may faintly recall the usefulness and convenience of having an extra burst of power in a crunch. This Amazon deal makes Aukey’s 20,000mAh model a great choice.

The Aukey Slimline 20000 packs a ton of juice in its slim, stylish frame. It’s enough to recharge most phones 4-5 times, or an iPhone 11 six times or more. It’s also got three USB-A ports for simultaneous charging.

There’s also a USB-C port for up to 15W charging output. That’s not blazingly fast, but it’ll probably match the speed of most bundled smartphone chargers—if your phone is an iPhone, it’s three times faster than Apple’s included 5W charger.

Under the hood, smart adaptive charging adjusts the output automatically to make sure your devices don’t overheat or charge too quickly, preventing excess battery degradation. When it comes to recharge, the battery actually has three inputs: the USB-C port, which takes on double duty for input/output, a microUSB port, and a Lightning cable. That means you won’t need a separate charger if you travel with this to keep your iPhone or iPad topped up. 



The Slimline 20000 is normally $40, pretty standard for a charger of this size, but the current 30% discount brings the price down to a much better value. We don’t know when the promotion will end, so we’d suggest taking a look now if you’re interested.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Free Stadia Premiere Edition now available for Verizon 5G Home customers
Free Stadia Premiere Edition now available for Verizon 5G Home customers
-$100
Amazon has a long list of Apple Watch Series 5 models on sale at a substantial $100 discount
Amazon has a long list of Apple Watch Series 5 models on sale at a substantial $100 discount
-$130
Verizon starts selling the Moto G Power at a cool discount, Moto G Stylus also available
Verizon starts selling the Moto G Power at a cool discount, Moto G Stylus also available
-$10
Verizon sweetens its best prepaid deals with an additional online-only plan discount
Verizon sweetens its best prepaid deals with an additional online-only plan discount
The original Apple iPhone SE is on sale for just $90 (refurbished)
The original Apple iPhone SE is on sale for just $90 (refurbished)
Save $200 on LG's last year flagship at Amazon
Save $200 on LG's last year flagship at Amazon

Popular stories

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
T-Mobile has the full Samsung Galaxy S20 5G lineup on sale at a $500 discount (with strings)
T-Mobile has the full Samsung Galaxy S20 5G lineup on sale at a $500 discount (with strings)

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless