Attacks on your Gmail can force you to pay ransom to keep data and secrets from cybercrooks

Ransomware does exactly what you might think it does. It holds some of your personal and most sensitive data by encrypting it and preventing you from accessing this information. However, if you pay the ransom demanded by the attacker, the victim will receive the encryption key necessary for him to access his data. An organization does not want to get caught in a ransomware scheme for fear of having its data stolen, its operations disrupted, and its financials negatively impacted.



FBI warns individuals and organizations about a ransomware attack called "Medusa"







The FBI has issued a warning about a ransomware attack called "Medusa." As of last month, more than 300 people have been victimized by the ransomware. These victims have come from various industries including the medical, education, legal, insurance, technology, and manufacturing sectors. Unlike personal malware attacks that aim to steal an individual's personal account information and credentials with the ultimate goal of cleaning out the victim's financial accounts and identities, ransomware uses a different strategy.









The attack is aimed at high-net-worth individuals and corporations who can afford to pay a huge ransom in order to get their data back. The FBI has created a list of actions that it says organizations should take care of right away to reduce the potentially serious impact of "Medusa." These suggestions include:



