AT&T’s new strategic growth plan should keep customers very happy

John Stakey, AT&T chairman and chief executive, March 2025

AT&T 's Q4 2024 highlights | Screenshot by PhoneArena

Also, AT&T confirmed that it’s pleased with the customer response to the recent launch of AT&T Guarantee and offers released over the past several weeks. It expects the positive trend to continue for the remainder of the quarter.



Stakey went on to say that AT&T will manage its customers base more effectively and expects to have improvements in yield from existing customers either through ARPU increase and moving people up to higher value plans.



Besides focusing on customers, which seem to matter a lot more than they did several years ago, AT&T multi-year growth plan includes continued network investments.



is trying to become the best connectivity provided in the United States, but to achieve that, the carrier needs a good long-term plan. At the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, AT&T ’s chairman and chief executive John Stakey, revealed the carrier’s multi-year strategic growth plan that will bring the company closer to its goal.What makes’s growth plan important for customers is that it centers around putting them first. From what Stakey said during the conference, it appears thathas spent the last four years figuring out the balance between a sustainable business and delivering products that customers love.Talking about numbers,expects the new multi-year strategic plan it just announced to provide more than $50 bullion of financial capacity over the next three years, mostly via organic growth.When it comes to customer growth,expects full-year wireless service increase in the higher end of the 2% to 3% range. The carrier says that customers who reached the end of their device promotions returned “to a more normalized level on a seasonal basis in Q4 2024.”