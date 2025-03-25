Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
Amazon Deals Are Blooming
Amazon’s Spring Sale is here offering many great deals you should check!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

AT&T's tech support gave this customer a headache - and blamed Alexa

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T
AT&T's logo on a store seen from outside.
Customer service matters - especially when you're already dealing with a headache-inducing situation. But not all customer service comes stocked with metaphorical aspirin, as one former T-Mobile loyalist found out the hard way after switching to AT&T. Let's just say... the frustration came free with the plan.

User @hollywoodclo shares their story with an irritated Reddit post. Apparently, they have switched to AT&T for a free iPhone after being with T-Mo for 15 years, and they report regretting their decision every day.

The user shares that they feel like the tech support department of AT&T hasn't been able to help them. According to the user's report, the representative thought they had a watch which they didn't have.

The user called to inquire why the 5G Standalone option was suddenly grayed out on his phone. It's important to know that currently, only T-Mobile offers 5G Standalone nationwide, and Verizon and AT&T are still in the deployment process for the new, faster 5G connectivity.

Despite this fact though, the AT&T representative seemed to have confused the customer even more instead of providing him with a reasonable explanation. Apparently, the AT&T tech support representative told the customer that Alexa may be the reason why the 5G Standalone option is grayed out (welp, Alexa is taking over the world, folks!), after suggesting 5G Standalone was only for smartwatches.

5G Standalone (otherwise referred to as 5G SA) is basically a technology that allows a device to communicate directly with a 5G tower instead of going through the LTE core of the device first to connect. Direct communication like this could ensure better performance like faster upload speeds and low latency.

The technology is still rolling out, so it is not fully available in all areas and to all users. It's highly likely that the user is living in a place where AT&T's 5G Standalone is not deployed just yet, but apparently, the representative couldn't explain this to the customer.

Other Redditors have also pointed out that T-Mobile is currently the only network offering 5G Standalone nationwide at the moment.

Recommended Stories
Yep, although the user may have just expected a feature AT&T doesn't fully offer right now, one thing is clear: there was a problem with the representative's handling of the issue.

Such things don't happen only with AT&T though. Recently, we reported about Verizon customer support reps not fully being aware of current promotions and giving a hard time to customers who are eligible for them.

We have reached out to AT&T for a comment and will update this article when we receive a response.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
A Verizon customer stayed for 20 years, now they're rethinking everything
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill

Latest News

Built-like-a-tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling like hot cakes with this Amazon Spring Sale deal
Built-like-a-tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling like hot cakes with this Amazon Spring Sale deal
Google's OG Pixel Watch is a VERY smart buy again at these unbeatable Big Spring prices
Google's OG Pixel Watch is a VERY smart buy again at these unbeatable Big Spring prices
After 5 years under water, a muddy iPad helped crack a case straight out of a Hollywood script
After 5 years under water, a muddy iPad helped crack a case straight out of a Hollywood script
If gaming on a thin laptop is your thing, then the HP Omen 16 Slim will have your attention
If gaming on a thin laptop is your thing, then the HP Omen 16 Slim will have your attention
Amazon puts a warning on the Snapdragon X-powered Surface Laptop 7 – but why
Amazon puts a warning on the Snapdragon X-powered Surface Laptop 7 – but why
Start your spring in color with Amazon's state-of-the-art Kindle Colorsoft at a record high discount
Start your spring in color with Amazon's state-of-the-art Kindle Colorsoft at a record high discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless