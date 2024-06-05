The Apple Weather app is under the weather

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The native Apple weather app was having issues on Wednesday as users expecting to see the current temperature and weather conditions near them received error messages instead that said, "Weather Unavailable." Others would have been happy to see that much on their screen. Instead, their iOS Weather apps revealed no city name, no temperature, and no forecast. Apple admitted that there has been an issue with the Weather app since 11 am PDT which is 2 pm EDT. The tech giant stated that "Weather may be slow or unavailable." 

On "X," there were a series of tweets from iPhone users sharing images of the Weather app on their devices. These images included a screenshot of the weather app without the name of a city, without a temperature listed, and no current conditions or forecasts. Some of those looking to see the latest weather on their iPhone, iPad or even Mac were told that the Weather was not available. Things were a little better in England where the the name of the city, "London," appeared on the Weather app in one tweet. Still, there was no temperature listed and current conditions did not appear.

As of 10:21 pm EDT, the Apple System Status site still reveals that there is a problem with the Weather app as the site shows a yellow diamond next to the Weather app listing (a green dot indicates that there is no problem with the app). The word "Issue" appears next to the yellow diamond and the word Weather. Tapping on that listing, the System Status page adds "Weather-issue. Today, 2:10 pm-ongoing. All users are affected. Weather may be slow or unavailable."

The latest word is that on iOS, the Weather app is loading slowly while the Weather app is not working at all on Macs. The weather app on my iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 17.5.1 seems to be working fine without an issue. If you want to try a different weather app, you might want to consider the colorful Currently app available for iPhone and iPad users from the App Store. With background colors based on the temperature, Currently is as nice to look at as it is useful. Currently is chock full of weather information and is free with in-app purchases available.

The only thing that Currently lacks is radar. If you want a weather app for iOS that is free with in-app purchases and includes radar, try The Weather Channel which you can install from the App Store by tapping on this link.
