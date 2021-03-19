Apple store employees may repair your device for free, if you are nice to them!

Some might be shocked to find out such policies are in place, but the truth is - Apple isn't much different to other big American corporations which were founded on the basis of hospitality. For instance, Hilton (yes, the hotel chain) is famous for utilizing similar practices. While this is not commonly available information, if you've worked there, you'll know they often give away all kinds of stuff, ranging from free drinks and snacks to free room upgrades! American hospitality has clearly spread across all industries. Therefore, in a way Apple is the Hilton of smartphones - you always have where to go (pretty much anywhere in the world), and you might get something for free, but the initial price can be a bit high. Is it worth it? You’ll be the judge.





Much can be said about Apple’s customer service. While there are some polarizing policies in place, which make it difficult for anyone but the company to repair your device, you can’t deny that having a place to go to, whenever you need help, is very convenient! From simple guidance and advice on how to make the most out of your device, to difficult repairs, the Apple store is the place!However, what if we told you that getting an otherwise expensive repair for free is definitely an option? That’s what TikTok user @Tanicornerstone revealed in a recent video. Tani used to work for Apple, and she hinted at the 'surprise and delight' secret policy, which allows Apple Geniuses to repair your phone for free, or even replace a water-damaged iPhone, just because… Well, not exactly for no reason. Tani said that staff was always willing to reward the “really amazing people”, instead of “rude customers”.A phone replacement is indeed a very expensive gift, but we are all for if! It's not disclosed in the video, but we are sure it all boils down to a quota that certain employees are supposed to reach. Still, an amazing one! It’s a great initiative, which humanizes Apple as an organization. People are by far the company’s most valuable resource - both when it comes to their staff and their customers, and gestures like these only prove this theory.