iOS Apple Tablets Patents Processors

Apple signs a new deal with its former graphics chip supplier

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Jan 01, 2020, 11:34 PM
Apple signs a new deal with its former graphics chip supplier
Remember Imagination Technologies Group? This is the U.K. company that once supplied Apple with Graphic Processing Units (GPUs) for the iPhone and iPad. But starting with 2017's iPhone X and the following year's iPad Pro, Apple starting using its own GPU designs. Apple also designs the graphics processor used on the Apple Watch. The company told Imagination Technologies Group in 2017 that within two years, it would stop using the firm's intellectual property. In September of that year, Chinese buyout firm Canyon Bridge Capital Partners bought Imagination Technologies for $663 million.

But on Wednesday, the company announced that it has reached a new licensing agreement with Apple. In a statement, Imagination Technologies said that it had "formed a new multi-year license agreement under which Apple has access to a wider range of Imagination’s intellectual property in exchange for license fees." Last year, Imagination Technologies said that if Apple refused to pay royalties to the company for the latest generation of its devices, there could be some "material uncertainty" about whether the chip designer would be able to survive.

While it isn't known whether Apple paid those royalties, Imagination says that it would be "extremely challenging for Apple to design a GPU in a way that allows them not to pay royalties to Imagination." As part of the deal, Apple will have the rights to Imagination's IP related to graphics and AI. Last year, Apple purchased the smartphone modem chip business belonging to Intel for $1 billion. It will take a few years before Apple is ready to design its own 5G modem chips, but for now, it plans on using Qualcomm's components. Last year, both companies dropped all legal action against the other and reached a multi-year chip supply and licensing agreement.


Apple also designs its own Applications Processor (AP). The A13 Bionic chipset which powers the 2019 iPhones, is manufactured by TSMC using its 7nm EUV node. The 2020 iPhones will be powered by the A14 Bionic which could be the first major AP to be produced using the 5nm node. The lower the process number, the higher the number of transistors found inside an integrated circuit. More transistors equal more power and energy efficiency.

Apple could be entering into this licensing deal with Imagination Technology to prevent a patent infringement suit, or it could plan on using some of the technology it is licensing for its own GPU design. Either way, Apple is bringing back one of its old suppliers back into the fold. What it means for iPhone customers is not yet known. But Imagination's Power VR technology can still be found in some of Apple's A-series SoCs used on certain iPads, the Apple Watch Series 3 and the Apple TV 4K.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

New-leak-features-the-Note-10-Lites-first-live-pictures
New leak features the Note 10 Lite's first live pictures
iPhone-could-go-notchless-next-year
Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra
Samsung's next big flagship might be called the Galaxy S20 Ultra
samsung-new-foldable-phone-february-2019-release-rumor
Samsung's next foldable phone could beat the Galaxy S11 to market
Huawei-P40-Pro-concept-renders
These Huawei P40 Pro renders give us our best look yet at the flagship
google-pixel-4a-design-renders-leak
Massive Google Pixel 4a design leak reveals all, punch-hole display included
apple-ipad-pro-2020-design-specs-leak
Here's what the Apple iPad Pro 2020 series (probably) looks like
Google-Pixel-4-XL-vs-Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10
Google Pixel 4 XL vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Popular stories

analyst-says-comcast-could-acquire-t-mobile-after-sprint-merger
The hunted becomes the hunter in one analyst's T-Mobile-Sprint scenario
iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
sony-is-selling-all-of-the-image-sensors-it-can-make
Sony is running its plants non-stop in order to produce this one key smartphone component
google-pixel-4a-design-renders-leak
Massive Google Pixel 4a design leak reveals all, punch-hole display included
op-ed-published-by-new-york-paper-supports-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Union leader says that T-Mobile-Sprint merger will lead to job gains nationwide
samsung-galaxy-s11e-big-mistake-editorial
Samsung is about to make a big mistake with the Galaxy S11e
AirPods-Pro-reduced-latency
New test reveals key advantage AirPods Pro have over most common wireless headphones
ATT-expands-its-consumer-5G-service
AT&T nearly doubles its consumer 5G coverage; is your city on the list?

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless