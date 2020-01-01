Apple signs a new deal with its former graphics chip supplier
Remember Imagination Technologies Group? This is the U.K. company that once supplied Apple with Graphic Processing Units (GPUs) for the iPhone and iPad. But starting with 2017's iPhone X and the following year's iPad Pro, Apple starting using its own GPU designs. Apple also designs the graphics processor used on the Apple Watch. The company told Imagination Technologies Group in 2017 that within two years, it would stop using the firm's intellectual property. In September of that year, Chinese buyout firm Canyon Bridge Capital Partners bought Imagination Technologies for $663 million.
Apple also designs its own Applications Processor (AP). The A13 Bionic chipset which powers the 2019 iPhones, is manufactured by TSMC using its 7nm EUV node. The 2020 iPhones will be powered by the A14 Bionic which could be the first major AP to be produced using the 5nm node. The lower the process number, the higher the number of transistors found inside an integrated circuit. More transistors equal more power and energy efficiency.
Apple could be entering into this licensing deal with Imagination Technology to prevent a patent infringement suit, or it could plan on using some of the technology it is licensing for its own GPU design. Either way, Apple is bringing back one of its old suppliers back into the fold. What it means for iPhone customers is not yet known. But Imagination's Power VR technology can still be found in some of Apple's A-series SoCs used on certain iPads, the Apple Watch Series 3 and the Apple TV 4K.
