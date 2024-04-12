Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Apple opens the door for iPhone repairs with used parts

By
Apple
Apple opens the door for iPhone repairs with used parts
Apple just announced that starting this fall, owners of certain iPhone models will be able to fix their phones with used, genuine parts and still keep everything working smoothly.

Apple is making it easier for iPhone users to repair their phones with used parts


According to the company’s blog post, this new setup is all about keeping your data safe, giving you more repair options, helping iPhones last longer, and cutting down on the environmental toll of repairs.

John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, said:
 
For the last two years, teams across Apple have been innovating on product design and manufacturing to support repairs with used Apple parts that won’t compromise users’ safety, security, or privacy.

Right now, when you fix an iPhone, Apple makes you match the serial numbers of your phone with new parts sold by Apple. This is called parts pairing. If you swapped in a part that is used or not from Apple, you’d get annoying pop-ups saying the part couldn’t be verified. And sometimes, things like Face ID or Touch ID wouldn’t work at all.


The new change means these pop-ups for used parts will go away. Apple says it will handle all the checks for genuine Apple parts, new or used, right on the device after the part is installed. This also means you and repair shops won’t have to provide serial numbers when ordering most parts from the Self Service Repair Store.

Initially, this will cover iPhone screens, batteries, and cameras. Apple also plans to support used parts for biometric sensors like Face ID in future iPhones.

Recommended Stories
Apple is also getting tougher on tracking used iPhone parts. The Cupertino tech giant is expanding its Activation Lock feature, which stops a lost or stolen device from being used, to include iPhone parts. If a part from another device that is locked or in Lost Mode gets used, the phone won’t fully integrate the part. Apple says:

 
If a device under repair detects that a supported part was obtained from another device with Activation Lock or Lost Mode enabled, calibration capabilities for that part will be restricted.

Moreover, if you end up fixing your iPhone with a used part, your phone will keep track of this in the Parts and Service History section of the iOS Settings app.

Apple hasn’t said exactly which iPhone models will get this new repair option, but it looks like it will start with the iPhone 15 and the upcoming iPhone 16 series and include newer models going forward.
 
While Apple still doesn’t approve of aftermarket parts, this is a big deal for repair shops and do-it-yourselfers who used to pay more for new iPhone parts. This support for second-hand parts comes after a long fight with the right-to-repair movement, spurred by new laws in the US and Europe.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless