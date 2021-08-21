Apple forecast to ship 60 million tablets this year

Apple forecast to ship 60 million tablets this year0
The tablet market is dead, they said. With the size of phone screens constantly growing larger, who would need a tablet anyway? And now, with foldable devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 available, a tablet and a phone can be the same device. But along came the pandemic and things changed as those working from home or attending classes remotely turned to a tablet to get their work done during the day, and play games or watch streaming videos at night.
Back in January, we told you not to expect many changes to the ninth-generation iPad. The screen size is expected to remain the same at 10.2-inches with a design similar to the one used on 2019's iPad Air 3.
Also expected to help Apple hit 60 million tablets shipped this year is a new iPad mini (2021). Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has already said that the new iPad mini will get "the biggest redesign" in the model's history. The new iPad mini could end up with a design similar to the iPad Pro (2021) with thinner bezels with a brushed aluminum back. Touch ID will be integrated into the power button.