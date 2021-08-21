Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

 View
Apple Tablets

Apple forecast to ship 60 million tablets this year

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Apple forecast to ship 60 million tablets this year
The tablet market is dead, they said. With the size of phone screens constantly growing larger, who would need a tablet anyway? And now, with foldable devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 available, a tablet and a phone can be the same device. But along came the pandemic and things changed as those working from home or attending classes remotely turned to a tablet to get their work done during the day, and play games or watch streaming videos at night.

Apple iPad sales during fiscal year 2020 started to pick up. Starting with the fiscal third quarter of 2020 (which included April-June when the pandemic started to take off), iPad sales rose every quarter. During the fiscal second quarter of this year, iPad sales soared by a resounding 79% year-over-year. According to Digitimes, with the rumored release of the lower-priced ninth-generation iPad next month, Apple could end up shipping 60 million tablets in calendar 2021. 

Back in January, we told you not to expect many changes to the ninth-generation iPad. The screen size is expected to remain the same at 10.2-inches with a design similar to the one used on 2019's iPad Air 3.

Also expected to help Apple hit 60 million tablets shipped this year is a new iPad mini (2021). Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has already said that the new iPad mini will get "the biggest redesign" in the model's history. The new iPad mini could end up with a design similar to the iPad Pro (2021) with thinner bezels with a brushed aluminum back. Touch ID will be integrated into the power button.

Before COVID started to raise its ugly head again, global tablet sales were forecast to decline by 5.9% this year to $37.5 billion with a further drop to $34.3 billion by 2025.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPad mini 6 specs
Apple iPad mini 6 specs
  • Display 8.3 inches
  • Camera (Single camera)
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Google releases a much improved TV ad for the Pixel 5a 5G
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google releases a much improved TV ad for the Pixel 5a 5G
Pixel 6 is not even here yet and Google has already discontinued Pixel 5
by Anam Hamid,  2
Pixel 6 is not even here yet and Google has already discontinued Pixel 5
New images claim to show the back of the Rose Gold iPhone 13 Pro
by Anam Hamid,  5
New images claim to show the back of the Rose Gold iPhone 13 Pro
T-Mobile asks the FCC to extend its authorization to use unassigned 600MHz spectrum for 5G
by Alan Friedman,  0
T-Mobile asks the FCC to extend its authorization to use unassigned 600MHz spectrum for 5G
70 million AT&T customers allegedly have their personal data stolen; hacker seeks $1 million
by Alan Friedman,  4
70 million AT&T customers allegedly have their personal data stolen; hacker seeks $1 million
Best Buy finally reveals Sony Xperia 5 III 5G US price, no release date listed just yet
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Best Buy finally reveals Sony Xperia 5 III 5G US price, no release date listed just yet
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless