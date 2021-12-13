Notification Center

Apple Software updates Music

Apple Music is now available on Google Nest in Canada, Australia, India, and more

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Apple Music is now available on Google Nest in Canada, Australia, more
Apple Music arrived to the Google Nest ecosystem last year, at around the same time it also rolled out to Amazon Echo smart speakers. However, the launch was limited to a very small number of countries, namely the United States, Japan, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Now, five more countries have finally joined the ranks: namely Australia, Canada, India, Mexico, and South Korea. 

Sales of the Google Nest, Google Nest mini, and the Nest Hub Max have grown significantly since the launch of the original Google Nest on November 4, 2016—despite more and more competition looming on the market from year to year. In fact, in the first quarter of this year, Google's smart speaker sales fell just behind Apple's HomePod, lagging behind by just 100,000 units.

And with the sudden boom of smart speakers across the world, we can only expect their compatibility with various services to continue increasing and diversifying. If you own a Google Nest in Canada, Australia, India, Mexico, or South Korea, you can go ahead and connect it to your Apple Music account today (or as of last Thursday, to be exact).

How to play Apple Music on Google Nest


If you're in one of the countries listed above, as 9to5Google notes, it's quite easy to link your Apple Music account to any of Google's Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers, no matter whether you use an Android phone or an iPhone.

Simply open your Google Home app on your phone, go to Settings (the gear icon), then locate "Music" near the bottom of the list. Then, tap the blue link icon near "Apple Music," and make sure you agree to the "Link Account" popup that should appear on your screen.

This will redirect you to the Apple site in your mobile browser, prompting you to enter your Apple ID and password.

Once that's done, your Google smart speaker will launch any songs or playlists you ask your Google Assistant to play in Apple Music by default. 

