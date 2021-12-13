Apple Music is now available on Google Nest in Canada, Australia, India, and more

Apple Music is now available on Google Nest in Canada, Australia, India, and more0
Now, five more countries have finally joined the ranks: namely Australia, Canada, India, Mexico, and South Korea.
And with the sudden boom of smart speakers across the world, we can only expect their compatibility with various services to continue increasing and diversifying. If you own a Google Nest in Canada, Australia, India, Mexico, or South Korea, you can go ahead and connect it to your Apple Music account today (or as of last Thursday, to be exact).
How to play Apple Music on Google Nest
If you're in one of the countries listed above, as 9to5Google notes, it's quite easy to link your Apple Music account to any of Google's Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers, no matter whether you use an Android phone or an iPhone.
This will redirect you to the Apple site in your mobile browser, prompting you to enter your Apple ID and password.
Once that's done, your Google smart speaker will launch any songs or playlists you ask your Google Assistant to play in Apple Music by default.