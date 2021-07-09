Apple might add a way to measure object temperature with your iPhone

Doesn’t come in the box

It looks like this innovative technology won’t be an integrated part of the iPhone itself but an attachment that can be added only when it is needed. “For example, in some embodiments, a camera attachment is provided that includes a frame configured to couple with a camera,” the patent mentions.The frame is explained to be the part that will be carrying all the tech required to determine said temperature. The text goes on to say that “the camera attachment includes a temperature reactive material (TRM) that is coupled with the frame. The frame is configured to position the TRM within the field of view of the camera such that images captured by the camera include at least a portion of the TRM.”The Apple Watch has been used by medical professionals and has aided them in their work and their ability to track their patient’s health. Similarly, this temperature measuring attachment that the company is looking into sounds like something that could make that whole process even easier.Let’s not also pretend we don’t notice the connection with the COVID-19 pandemic and the distance rules it’s imposed on society. Many places, from stores to country borders, use devices that can measure temperature from a distance, and Apple’s patent application highly resembles them.