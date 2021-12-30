Apple may enable iPhones and iPads to charge accessories through their screens

Apple may enable iPhones and iPads to charge accessories through their screens4
According to the patent drawings, wireless charging may be functional on one section of the screen while the other stays usable. However, it is unknown whether the charging area of the screen would display anything while the accessories are being charged. The applicable accessories must also support wireless charging in order to charge through the wireless charging screen.
The wireless charging screen may be especially useful when using the Apple Pencil. When a user finishes working with the Apple Pencil, they may simply place the pencil on the screen of their iPhone or iPad to begin charging it.