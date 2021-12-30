Notification Center

Apple

Apple may enable iPhones and iPads to charge accessories through their screens

Preslav Mladenov
By
4
Apple may enable iPhones and iPads to charge accessories through their screens
A new Apple patent, published by the US Patent & Trademark Office, may enable iPhones to charge accessories through their screen glass.

According to the patent drawings, wireless charging may be functional on one section of the screen while the other stays usable. However, it is unknown whether the charging area of the screen would display anything while the accessories are being charged. The applicable accessories must also support wireless charging in order to charge through the wireless charging screen.

The "Through-Display Wireless Charging" patent may only support accessory charging. So, if Apple incorporates this patent into its iPhones and iPads, they may be able to charge such as earphones, smartwatches, or styluses, for example through their screens, rather than other smart devices.

The wireless charging screen may be especially useful when using the Apple Pencil. When a user finishes working with the Apple Pencil, they may simply place the pencil on the screen of their iPhone or iPad to begin charging it.

Currently, you can charge your second-generation Apple Pencil wirelessly, but in order to do that, you need to attach it to the right side of your iPad.

