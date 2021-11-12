Notification Center

Apple Software updates Apps

Apple Maps will soon be getting a 3D map with custom-designed landmarks of Washington, DC

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Apple Maps will be getting a 3D map of Washington, DC, soon
A new 3D map of Washington, DC will be coming to the Apple Maps app, reports MacRumors, and it will allow you to explore the city's landmarks and memorials. The new 3D map is a part of Apple's commemoration of American Veterans and will let you explore the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, and Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Apple Maps getting a 3D map of Washington, DC


The new 3D map is not yet visible, but it should be accessible pretty soon on the Apple Maps app.


With iOS 15 that got released with the new iPhone 13 series back in September, Apple Maps got 3D maps of selected cities, among which are Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, and London. Apple stated that additional cities will be getting 3D maps later, including Philadelphia, San Diego, and Washington, DC, which was previewed by Apple in honor of Veterans Day.

Apple is honoring Veterans Day with special content on the App Store, the Books app, the Apple TV app, and more. On top of that, Apple Watch users in the US can complete a Veterans-Day-themed Activity challenge: you should record any workout for 11 minutes or longer today with the Workout app to complete the challenge.

