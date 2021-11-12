Apple Maps will soon be getting a 3D map with custom-designed landmarks of Washington, DC

Apple Maps will soon be getting a 3D map with custom-designed landmarks of Washington, DC0
Apple Maps getting a 3D map of Washington, DC
The new 3D map is not yet visible, but it should be accessible pretty soon on the Apple Maps app.
With iOS 15 that got released with the new iPhone 13 series back in September, Apple Maps got 3D maps of selected cities, among which are Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, and London. Apple stated that additional cities will be getting 3D maps later, including Philadelphia, San Diego, and Washington, DC, which was previewed by Apple in honor of Veterans Day.