Apple extends AppleCare+ deadline to one year for previously repaired iPhones and Macs

Apple extends AppleCare+ deadline to one year for previously repaired iPhones and Macs0
An internal Apple memo read by MacRumors reveals that Apple is making some changes to its AppleCare+ extended warranty and technical support service. According to the memo, Apple says that it will now allow customers who had an iPhone or Mac repaired at an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider to purchase Apple Care+ for the device as long as it was bought less than one year ago.
Keep in mind that iPhone and Mac users will be required to pay the full out-of-warranty fees before signing up for Apple Care+ under this new system. For example, let's say you drop your iPhone 13 on the sidewalk and crack the display. If you didn't sign up for AppleCare+ during the first 60 days after you bought the device, you will have to pay full price for the screen repair before you can join AppleCare+, and again, the phone or computer must have been purchased no longer than one year before signing up for coverage.