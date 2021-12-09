Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
iOS Apple

Apple extends AppleCare+ deadline to one year for previously repaired iPhones and Macs

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Apple extends AppleCare+ deadline to one year for previously repaired iPhones and Macs
An internal Apple memo read by MacRumors reveals that Apple is making some changes to its AppleCare+ extended warranty and technical support service. According to the memo, Apple says that it will now allow customers who had an iPhone or Mac repaired at an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider to purchase Apple Care+ for the device as long as it was bought less than one year ago.

To qualify, the repaired iPhone or Mac must pass a physical inspection and diagnostics inspection after the initial repair. If you don't know whether your device was repaired by an Apple Authorized Service Provider, iOS 15.2 will include an "Apple Parts and Service History" that you can see by going to Settings > General > About. After the update to iOS 15.2, expected early next week, users will know whether the iPhone they own has a genuine replacement battery and/or display.

Keep in mind that iPhone and Mac users will be required to pay the full out-of-warranty fees before signing up for Apple Care+ under this new system. For example, let's say you drop your iPhone 13 on the sidewalk and crack the display. If you didn't sign up for AppleCare+ during the first 60 days after you bought the device, you will have to pay full price for the screen repair before you can join AppleCare+, and again, the phone or computer must have been purchased no longer than one year before signing up for coverage.

The new policy is in effect at all Apple Store and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations throughout the world.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Google Photos gets ‘Best of 2021’ Memories collections, but is it any good?
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Google Photos gets ‘Best of 2021’ Memories collections, but is it any good?
T-Mobile has better unlimited 5G plan price offers than Verizon or AT&T, say analysts
by Daniel Petrov,  0
T-Mobile has better unlimited 5G plan price offers than Verizon or AT&T, say analysts
Thousands of planes can't land without ground visibility because of 5G
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Thousands of planes can't land without ground visibility because of 5G
A bug triggered by Microsoft Teams is preventing Android users from contacting 911
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
A bug triggered by Microsoft Teams is preventing Android users from contacting 911
Novi digital wallet goes live on WhatsApp for some users
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Novi digital wallet goes live on WhatsApp for some users
Boost Mobile continues 'carrier-crushing' quest with dirt-cheap unlimited 5G plan
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Boost Mobile continues 'carrier-crushing' quest with dirt-cheap unlimited 5G plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless