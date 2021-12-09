Apple extends AppleCare+ deadline to one year for previously repaired iPhones and Macs

An internal Apple memo read by MacRumors reveals that Apple is making some changes to its AppleCare+ extended warranty and technical support service. According to the memo, Apple says that it will now allow customers who had an iPhone or Mac repaired at an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider to purchase Apple Care+ for the device as long as it was bought less than one year ago.





To qualify, the repaired iPhone or Mac must pass a physical inspection and diagnostics inspection after the initial repair. If you don't know whether your device was repaired by an Apple Authorized Service Provider, iOS 15.2 will include an "Apple Parts and Service History" that you can see by going to Settings > General > About . After the update to iOS 15.2, expected early next week, users will know whether the iPhone they own has a genuine replacement battery and/or display.





Keep in mind that iPhone and Mac users will be required to pay the full out-of-warranty fees before signing up for Apple Care+ under this new system. For example, let's say you drop your iPhone 13 on the sidewalk and crack the display. If you didn't sign up for AppleCare+ during the first 60 days after you bought the device, you will have to pay full price for the screen repair before you can join AppleCare+, and again, the phone or computer must have been purchased no longer than one year before signing up for coverage.





The new policy is in effect at all Apple Store and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations throughout the world.

