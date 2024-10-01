Subscribe to access exclusive content
Apple is launching new Creative Activities to help teachers engage students

To celebrate World Teachers' Day on October 5, Apple is unveiling a set of new free classroom resources designed to inspire both educators and students to get creative in their lessons.

New tools designed for teachers and community educators


In a recent blog post, Apple shared that it is rolling out new Everyone Can Create resources specifically for teachers. Part of them are Creative Activities that offer a bunch of quick and engaging lesson ideas that allow educators to infuse some imagination and creativity into their teaching plans.

The Creative Activities for Early Learners (ages 4 to 8) and Creative Activities for Students (ages 8 and up) are designed to help teachers connect with their students while keeping their own workload manageable. Each activity focuses on building essential skills and allows students to start creating right away, thanks to handy templates and shareable links.

We're inspired by the incredible work coming out of classrooms and communities across the globe, and the myriad of ways Apple products like Mac and iPad empower learners to create and build on their passions. Our new Creative Activities for early learners and students make learning easy and fun, and most importantly, give educators quick tools to engage learners of all ages.

– Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Education and Enterprise Marketing, October 2024

The latest Creative Activities are:

  • Drawing: reveal a Constellation
  • Photo: create a Sticker Collage
  • Video: see More in Slo-Mo
  • Music: lay Down a Beat

With new Creative Activities, students can dive into subjects like space, science, and music in a more engaging way. | Image credit – Apple

You can now find these activities in the Apple Education Community, which boasts over 1 million members. Alongside these new offerings, Apple is also broadening its Forum collaboration features to 16 more countries and regions, opening the door for even more educators to join the conversation.

On top of that, Apple is ramping up its Apple Learning Coach program, a free resource designed to help educators support their fellow teachers in maximizing Apple products. With fresh lessons and the flexibility to sign up and participate whenever, this program is now offered in eight languages across 15 countries and regions.

I believe it's great that more teachers worldwide can learn to use the built-in apps and features on iPads and Macs to create meaningful learning experiences for their students. Let's face it, young people and their gadgets – smartphones, tablets, you name it – are practically inseparable. So, it makes total sense for education to evolve and present knowledge in a way that resonates with their digital-savvy language.
