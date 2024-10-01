Apple is launching new Creative Activities to help teachers engage students

– Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Education and Enterprise Marketing, October 2024

Drawing: reveal a Constellation

Photo: create a Sticker Collage

Video: see More in Slo-Mo

Music: lay Down a Beat





With new Creative Activities, students can dive into subjects like space, science, and music in a more engaging way. | Image credit – Apple





You can now find these activities in the Apple Education Community, which boasts over 1 million members. Alongside these new offerings, Apple is also broadening its Forum collaboration features to 16 more countries and regions, opening the door for even more educators to join the conversation.On top of that, Apple is ramping up its Apple Learning Coach program, a free resource designed to help educators support their fellow teachers in maximizing Apple products. With fresh lessons and the flexibility to sign up and participate whenever, this program is now offered in eight languages across 15 countries and regions.I believe it's great that more teachers worldwide can learn to use the built-in apps and features on iPads and Macs to create meaningful learning experiences for their students. Let's face it, young people and their gadgets – smartphones, tablets, you name it – are practically inseparable. So, it makes total sense for education to evolve and present knowledge in a way that resonates with their digital-savvy language.