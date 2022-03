Apple’s iPhone SE 5G first to be made with low-carbon aluminum

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

The move is logical, as this is the cheapest 5G iPhone that will sell in many millions, so the more environmentally friendly Apple can craft it, the better. The aluminum for its frame comes from the ELYSIS carbon-free smelting technology, produced in its Industrial Research and Development Centre in Quebec using hydropower.









The new aluminum smelting process of ELYSIS can mass-produce purified primary aluminum batches by releasing oxygen instead of greenhouse gases in the air. According to Vincent Christ, ELYSIS’s CEO:









Apple's first phone made with low-carbon aluminum produced as part of its $4.7B Green Bonds investment initiative will be the new iPhone SE , the company announced in a press release