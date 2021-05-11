iPhone 12 production halved at Indian factory following COVID outbreak
iPhone 12 production has dropped by more than 50%
Two sources speaking to Reuters have revealed that production of the flagship iPhone 12 has dropped by more than 50% at a Foxconn factory in India because workers are infected with COVID-19.
Workers are allowed to leave the factory as part of the ban, according to a person familiar with the matter, but nobody can re-enter until late May. That’s why iPhone 12 production has been so impacted in recent days.
Foxconn places the health and safety of our employees as our highest priority and that is why we have been working closely with local government and public health authorities in India to address the challenges that we and all companies are facing in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.
The usual production output of Foxconn’s Tamil Nadu facility is unknown, so it’s unclear how much the spread of COVID-19 in India will impact Apple’s overall iPhone production. However, it’s understood that the devices are mainly destined for India, so Apple could experience some local supply shortages in the coming months.
Today’s Foxconn news follows a similar report about supplier Wistron, which recently closed an Indian factory for five days after three managers tested positive for COVID-19.