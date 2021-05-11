Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

iOS Apple

iPhone 12 production halved at Indian factory following COVID outbreak

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 11, 2021, 11:32 AM
iPhone 12 production halved at Indian factory following COVID outbreak
Apple’s iPhone hasn’t faced severe production issues due to the ongoing global chip shortage, unlike the iPad and MacBook. However, a new report claims that iPhone suppliers in India are facing a much bigger issue right now.

iPhone 12 production has dropped by more than 50% 


Two sources speaking to Reuters have revealed that production of the flagship iPhone 12 has dropped by more than 50% at a Foxconn factory in India because workers are infected with COVID-19.

Over 100 employees are said to have tested positive, and Foxconn is reportedly attempting to contain the spread by enforcing a no-entry ban at its factory, which provides accommodation and is located in India’s Tamil Nadu region.

Workers are allowed to leave the factory as part of the ban, according to a person familiar with the matter, but nobody can re-enter until late May. That’s why iPhone 12 production has been so impacted in recent days.

Foxconn confirmed that “a small number” of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement to Reuters, the Apple supplier said the following:

Foxconn places the health and safety of our employees as our highest priority and that is why we have been working closely with local government and public health authorities in India to address the challenges that we and all companies are facing in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. 

The usual production output of Foxconn’s Tamil Nadu facility is unknown, so it’s unclear how much the spread of COVID-19 in India will impact Apple’s overall iPhone production. However, it’s understood that the devices are mainly destined for India, so Apple could experience some local supply shortages in the coming months.

Today’s Foxconn news follows a similar report about supplier Wistron, which recently closed an Indian factory for five days after three managers tested positive for COVID-19.

