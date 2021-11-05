The 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 512GB of storage hits its lowest price ever

The 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 512GB of storage hits its lowest price ever0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It is unclear how long this price will last, so you better hurry up before the deal runs out or the tablet is out of stock. The newest iPad Pro uses Apple’s desktop-class M1 processor. This makes the tablet excellent for 4K video editing and other heavy tasks. Keep in mind the MacBook Air also uses the same processor, which means this tablet is just as powerful.
The iPad Pro lineup displays have a 120Hz variable refresh rate, which makes them feel very snappy and smooth when navigating or interacting with apps. Battery life on the iPad Pro is also one of the best, and with its premium design, its price tag is justified.
Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro supports the company’s Magic Keyboard too. This keyboard makes the iPad float above it for better adjustment. It also has a trackpad, which adds even more functionality to the accessory. The tablet also supports the Apple Pencil, which is a great tool for artists and graphic designers.