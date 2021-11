The 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 512GB of storage hits its lowest price ever

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

If you are interested in buying an iPad Pro you’ll be happy to hear about this deal. The 512GB Wi-Fi only 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is now at a record low price of $1,249. This is a $150 discount and the deal is on both Amazon and B&H Photo. The deal is also for both the Space Gray and Silver colors of the model.It is unclear how long this price will last, so you better hurry up before the deal runs out or the tablet is out of stock. The newest iPad Pro uses Apple ’s desktop-class M1 processor. This makes the tablet excellent for 4K video editing and other heavy tasks. Keep in mind the MacBook Air also uses the same processor, which means this tablet is just as powerful.But the Apple M1 isn’t the only great selling point of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. This tablet features Apple’s new Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display, which means the screen is brighter and the blacks it displays are darker. The screen can hit 1,000 nits of brightness, which is a lot. It also supports HDR, which is perfect for entertainment purposes.The iPad Pro lineup displays have a 120Hz variable refresh rate, which makes them feel very snappy and smooth when navigating or interacting with apps. Battery life on the iPad Pro is also one of the best, and with its premium design, its price tag is justified.Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro supports the company’s Magic Keyboard too. This keyboard makes the iPad float above it for better adjustment. It also has a trackpad, which adds even more functionality to the accessory. The tablet also supports the Apple Pencil , which is a great tool for artists and graphic designers.One thing is certain, the 2021 iPad Pro is built to last, so if you want to ditch your laptop and move on to something more modern and practical, now’s your best chance.