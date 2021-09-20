Apple cleans the Emmy awards with Ted Lasso

Apple cleans the Emmy Awards with Ted Lasso3
Ted Lasso swept 7 Emmys out of 20 nominations, becoming "the most-nominated series regulars ever for a freshman comedy," says Apple. Talk about semantic contortions to bring fore exclusivity. According to Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video:
While Ted Lasso taught us to believe that anything is possible, we are so genuinely moved that this has culminated in such a historic night for both Apple TV+ and the cast and crew of this special series.
Thank you to the Television Academy for these honors and congratulations to all of our storytellers — both behind and in front of the camera — who have worked so tirelessly to bring unique perspectives to global audiences over this past year, delivering hope, light, humor, and compelling stories when we needed it most.
- Outstanding Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
- Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour): “Ted Lasso”
- Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”
- Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”
- Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special: “Boys State”
- Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series: “Carpool Karaoke: The Series”
- Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media: “For All Mankind: Time Capsule,” “For All Mankind”
- Outstanding Motion Design: “Calls”