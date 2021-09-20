Notification Center

Apple

Apple cleans the Emmy Awards with Ted Lasso

Daniel Petrov
By
3
Apple cleans the Emmy awards with Ted Lasso
In just the second year of its existence, Apple's TV+ became the first streaming service to score an Emmy award in such a short period. Needless to say, the awards went to "Ted Lasso," perhaps the most popular Apple TV+ original, together with "The Morning Show."

Ted Lasso swept 7 Emmys out of 20 nominations, becoming "the most-nominated series regulars ever for a freshman comedy," says Apple. Talk about semantic contortions to bring fore exclusivity. According to Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video:

While Ted Lasso taught us to believe that anything is possible, we are so genuinely moved that this has culminated in such a historic night for both Apple TV+ and the cast and crew of this special series. 

Thank you to the Television Academy for these honors and congratulations to all of our storytellers — both behind and in front of the camera — who have worked so tirelessly to bring unique perspectives to global audiences over this past year, delivering hope, light, humor, and compelling stories when we needed it most.

Here's the full list of Apple's Primetime Emmy Awards and categories:

  • Outstanding Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”
  • Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
  • Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
  • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
  • Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour): “Ted Lasso”
  • Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”
  • Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”
  • Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special: “Boys State”
  • Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series: “Carpool Karaoke: The Series”
  • Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media: “For All Mankind: Time Capsule,” “For All Mankind”
  • Outstanding Motion Design: “Calls”



