Apple cleans the Emmy awards with Ted Lasso

the most-nominated series regulars ever for a freshman comedy," Ted Lasso swept 7 Emmys out of 20 nominations, becoming









Here's the full list of Apple's Primetime Emmy Awards and categories:





Outstanding Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour): “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special: “Boys State”

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series: “Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Media: “For All Mankind: Time Capsule,” “For All Mankind”

Outstanding Motion Design: “Calls”











In just the second year of its existence, Apple's TV+ became the first streaming service to score an Emmy award in such a short period. Needless to say, the awards went to "Ted Lasso," perhaps the most popular Apple TV+ original, together with "The Morning Show."