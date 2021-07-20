Apple reaches deal to sell iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch inside LG's Korean stores

Samsung impressively updates the old and humble Galaxy A10e to Android 11 in the US

The iPhone is not secure, and the Pegasus hack proved it

Android TV gets even better, borrowing more Google TV features

OnePlus Nord series: all the differences explained — screens, hardware, 5G

UK government proposal gives power to a UK Unit to sanction Apple and other tech giants to protect competition

Samsung has a few 'like-new' Galaxy Watch 3 refurbs on sale at crazy low prices