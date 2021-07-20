Apple reaches deal to sell iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch inside LG's Korean stores

Apple reaches deal to sell iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch inside LG's Korean stores1
The iPhone will replace LG smartphones in LG Best Shops
Herald Economic Dailyreports that LG will start selling Apple’s iPhone inside 400 flagship LG Best Shop retail stores throughout South Korea starting in August, with the deal said to be a “win-win” for both brands.
LG announced its exit from the smartphone business, scheduled to enter into force at the end of this month, back in April. The agreement with Apple aims to offset some of that lost income.
The latter dominates the local smartphone market with a share of over 60% thanks to its popular range of Galaxy smartphones. To compare, Apple currently accounts for around 25% of Korean smartphone sales.
LG previously accounted for 6% of local shipments. While that’s not a huge number, it’s certainly enough for Apple and Samsung to fight over, and this distribution deal gives Apple a better chance of winning that fight.