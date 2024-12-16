Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

New Apple Card users can score a sign-in bonus if they spend enough money over 60 days

Apple
A physical Apple Card is displayed although most transactions involving the card do not use the physical card itself.
Apple typically doesn't offer a sign-up bonus for the Apple Card. However, for a limited time, new customers applying for and receiving the card will be eligible to receive $100 back if they use the card to pay for $500 or more in transactions during the first 60 days after the account is first opened. The $100 will be credited in the form of Daily Cash which means it can be deposited in the customer's Apple Cash account, or Apple Card Savings account. 

The Apple Card Savings account pays a 3.9% APY (annual percentage yield) which is the amount that the cardholder will receive in interest over the course of a year and the yield figure includes compounded interest. Since it is not considered a credit applied to the cardholder's statement, the $100 can be spent on anything the cardholder desires. Again, this bonus is offered to any new customer who receives his new Apple Card no later than January 13th. You can qualify for the $100 sign-up bonus by tapping on this link to apply.

Also running through January 13th is another offer that is available only to those who receive a targeted email with the subject line "Preview your new Apple Card credit limit offer." This offer returns new Apple Card holders $300 in Daily Cash to those spending $1,500 on the card within the first 60 days after opening the account. Similar to the aforementioned $100 offer, the $300 is not a statement credit and can be used toward the purchase of any item. To see if Apple targeted you to receive this offer, simply go through your email inbox.

Apple explains how to get a $100 sign-up bonus with the Apple Card.
Receive your new Apple Card no later than January 13th and you'll score a $100 sign-up bonus by spending $500 over the first 60 days. | Image credit-9to5Mac

The Apple Card does not charge any fees which means that there are no annual fees, no late fees, and no foreign transaction fees. Apple Card users can earn 3% Daily Cash back on purchases made at Apple and select retailers when they use Apple Pay. On other purchases made at non-select retailers, Apple Card holders can get 2% back. Those who make a purchase using the physical Apple Card will get 1% back. If you have an Apple Card, you can check your Daily Cash amount using the Wallet app and you can decide where your Daily Cash goes.

Applying for the Apple Card will not impact your credit score although accepting the card after your application is approved will lead to a hard inquiry which could impact your credit score.

Targeted email sent by Apple offering a higher $300 Apple Card sign-in bonus.
If you receive this email, you could receive a $300 sign-up bonus for using the Apple Card. | Image credit-9to5Mac

Remember, you have until January 13th to receive your new Apple Card and qualify for the $100 sign-up bonus. If you receive the aforementioned special offer email from the Apple Card, you have until January 13th to receive it and qualify for the $300 sign-up bonus.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Loading Comments...

