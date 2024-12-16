New Apple Card users can score a sign-in bonus if they spend enough money over 60 days

Apple typically doesn't offer a sign-up bonus for the Apple Card. However, for a limited time, new customers applying for and receiving the card will be eligible to receive $100 back if they use the card to pay for $500 or more in transactions during the first 60 days after the account is first opened. The $100 will be credited in the form of Daily Cash which means it can be deposited in the customer's Apple Cash account, or Apple Card Savings account.







The Apple Card Savings account pays a 3.9% APY (annual percentage yield) which is the amount that the cardholder will receive in interest over the course of a year and the yield figure includes compounded interest. Since it is not considered a credit applied to the cardholder's statement, the $100 can be spent on anything the cardholder desires. Again, this bonus is offered to any new customer who receives his new Apple Card no later than January 13th. You can qualify for the $100 sign-up bonus by tapping on this link to apply.





Also running through January 13th is another offer that is available only to those who receive a targeted email with the subject line "Preview your new Apple Card credit limit offer." This offer returns new Apple Card holders $300 in Daily Cash to those spending $1,500 on the card within the first 60 days after opening the account. Similar to the aforementioned $100 offer, the $300 is not a statement credit and can be used toward the purchase of any item. To see if Apple targeted you to receive this offer, simply go through your email inbox.



The Apple Card does not charge any fees which means that there are no annual fees, no late fees, and no foreign transaction fees. Apple Card users can earn 3% Daily Cash back on purchases made at Apple and select retailers when they use Apple Pay. On other purchases made at non-select retailers, Apple Card holders can get 2% back. Those who make a purchase using the physical Apple Card will get 1% back. If you have an Apple Card, you can check your Daily Cash amount using the Wallet app and you can decide where your Daily Cash goes.





Applying for the Apple Card will not impact your credit score although accepting the card after your application is approved will lead to a hard inquiry which could impact your credit score.









Remember, you have until January 13th to receive your new Apple Card and qualify for the $100 sign-up bonus. If you receive the aforementioned special offer email from the Apple Card, you have until January 13th to receive it and qualify for the $300 sign-up bonus.

