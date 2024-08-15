For the fourth consecutive year, the Apple Card earns a JD Power top-ranking

The Apple Card is a no-fee credit card that doesn't charge you an annual free, won't charge you a late fee, doesn't tack on an over-the-limit-fee, and wouldn't dare of adding a fee for foreign transactions. In addition, cardholders get up to 3% back on transactions and that cash comes in every day, a feature known as Daily Cash. You get 3% back on all purchases from Apple or from select merchants when you pay using the Apple Card with Apple Pay. 2% is returned to you every time you use the Apple Card with Apple Pay. For purchases where Apple Pay is not accepted, you get 1% cash back.





The Daily Cash can be swept every day into an Apple Savings account with no fees, no minimum balance requirement, and no minimum deposit size. Funds from a linked bank account can be added to maximize the value of the Daily Cash feature.







Over the last four years, the Apple Card has been awarded a number-one ranking from JD Power in two different categories . In the 2024 US Credit Card Satisfaction Study, the Apple Card was named the Best Co-Brand Credit Card – No Annual Fee segment (excluding airline cards). Last year, the Apple Card had been given the very same award. In both 2021 and 2022, Apple won as the Best Midsize Credit Card Issuer.









So just how did JD Power rank the Apple Card ahead of the field in those two categories over the last four years? Points were awarded for customer satisfaction ratings in categories such as Account Management, Customer Service, and New Account Experience.





Apple varies the interest rate charged on purchases based on the cardholder's credit score. This rate can range between 19.24% to 29.49%.. And you can apply for an Apple Card from your iPhone quickly and easily via the Wallet app. Just follow these steps:





Open the Wallet app. Tap the "+" button in the upper right corner. From the Add to Wallet page, tap on Apply for Apple Card.







Not only is applying for the Apple Card as easy as 1-2-3, but when you apply for the card, it won't affect your credit score. You will receive an offer with your credit limit and interest rate. Once you accept the offer, Apple says that your credit score could be impacted.



